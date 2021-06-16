JEFFERSON — It has been a difficult year for insurance, consultant Marty Malloy of M3 Insurance told the Jefferson school board Monday night, as he outlined an insurance proposal for the next school year.
The Jefferson district’s insurance costs would be going up, he said, but not as much as those of many other districts’, Malloy said, noting that in his 35 years in business, this marked the second most difficult insurance market that he had experienced.
“Your increase is 5% to 6% less than other school districts,” he told the Jefferson school board.
Total premium costs will be $288,823, compared to $264,785 for the 2020-21 school year.
The district’s property values increased by 1 % during this past year, with it inland marine equipment values going up 80% and payrolls increasing by 1%.
Malloy noted that industry-wide, insurers are preparing for a number of “failure to educate” claims from families whose children weren’t able to be taught in the manner originally laid out in their individualized education plans due to the pandemic.
The industry is also bracing for claims related to mask disputes, with parents both challenging mask requirements and challenging districts which failed to protect children by requiring them.
In addition, Malloy noted, cyber liability is becoming a crisis for schools as ransomware and other attacks target public school districts, all of the access and all of the information they control.
The sheer number of users accessing the school systems increases vulnerability, M3 reps said, noting that if a school district were a private company, it would have 10 times the information technology security staff.
Malloy noted that currently, six schools in Wisconsin are under ransomware attacks, and one district was found to have 50 laptops that were vulnerable to hacking because they were not patched properly for security.
Despite these concerns, the Jefferson district has always been very proactive in terms of maximizing safety and security, Malloy said, commending school administration and staff for working closely with the insurer to review potential changes from an insurance perspective before making decisions.
