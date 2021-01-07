Counselor sees mindfulness results in her work

Editors note: This is the second part of a two-part series on Mindfulness.
Katie McIntyre of Counseling Outside the Box has seen mindfulness practice yield benefits for her clients, and in her own life as well.
McIntyre, Fort Atkinson, works mostly with children but also has some adult clients.
Seeing the results of mindfulness in those she works with, she was happy to join with Fort HealthCare and six area libraries to facilitate a local mindfulness challenge which started with the new year.
A published author and licensed professional counselor, McIntyre has worked with the Fort Atkinson library before, leading programs on her books and in her area of specialty.
The counselor cited mindfulness expert Jon Kabat-Zinn’s definition of the practice as “paying attention in a particular way at the present moment, non-judgmentally.”
To simplify, she prefers to define the practice as “focus on the now.”
A lot of research has been done in recent years on the benefits of mindfulness, which has been shown to lower stress, to improve general health, to decrease depression, and to improve people’s resiliency.
McIntyre said that studies in cancer patients who adopted this practice as part of their therapy showed that the patients saw improved recovery times.
“It increases neuroplasticity, which is the ability of the brain to change over time,” McIntyre said. Mindfulness has been linked to improved attention and focus and better ability to adapt when challenged.
“Even 10 minutes per day of mindfulness practice can make a difference,” she said.
McIntyre, who has been a counselor for the past 16 years, said that mindfulness is something she’s passionate about.
Unlike some other therapies — such as expensive pharmaceutical therapies or talk therapy, mindfulness is something people can cultivate on their own and without added expense.
“We always have our breath with us,” she said. “We always have our brain with us.”
McIntyre said she has seen the results in her own life. Meanwhile, her clients say mindfulness has helped them calm down and made it easier to relax and to attend to their responsibilities.
“It’s a valuable tool, especially during these difficult times when people’s level of stress is way up,” the counselor said.
While the jarring year of 2020 has finally wrapped up and a coronavirus vaccine is finally reaching segments of the population, there’s still a lot of “fallout” coming from the stressful events of the past year, the effects of many of which, such as job cuts and health problems, are continuing into the future.
“Mindfulness practice is a benefit even during normal times, but when we’re experiencing additional stress, it could literally be a lifesaver,” McIntyre said.
She noted that in times of increased stress, people’s amygdala, the part of the brain that’s responsible for the perception of emotions, sets off a “fight/flight response” which might be really helpful if you need to escape a tiger but is less helpful in more common situations in the modern world, like an important test, a job interview, or interpersonal conflict.
The amygdala, responsible for emotions like anger, fear, and sadness, as well as for controlling aggression, helps to store memories of events and emotions so that an individual may be able to recognize similar events in the future and respond accordingly.
Getting started tips
For those just trying out mindfulness for the first time, McIntyre recommended setting aside a small amount of time every day for mindfulness practice.
Many people find mindfulness apps like “mylife” and “calm” to be helpful in keeping them on target.
YouTube tutorials are also widely available to guide people through the process, complete with mindfulness scripts.
The practice can include breathing exercises to calm practitioners and center them in the “now,” meditation, yoga exercises, and intentional gratitude practice.
“Finding three things to be thankful for every day is a good place to start,” McIntyre said. “Any kind of gratitude we can cultivate within ourselves will help us change our perspective on life and help us approach things more positively.”
Through the Dwight Foster Public Library, McIntyre will be offering an online mindfulness workshop at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25. People can sign up through the library website.
“The program will be for all ages, kids through adults, and I tried to make it really accessible,” the Fort Atkinson counselor said.
Even if they don’t want to participate in that particular program, McIntyre encouraged area residents to check out the concept of mindfulness in general, through the multitude of resources available on the local library websites and under the mental health category on the Fort HealthCare website.
The Center for Healthy Minds at the University of Wisconsin-Madison is also a great resource. The center has focused on the science of mindfulness for years. It can be found online at https://centerhealthyminds.org/
