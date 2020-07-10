The Watertown Public Library will be open to the public Mondays to Fridays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Patrons are able to come into the building to select materials, pick up holds, check out, use the photocopier/fax machine and use the computer lab. Patrons should limit their time in the building to approximately one hour. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. For those not comfortable entering the building to pick up holds, curbside service is still offered. Call the library upon arrival and staff will bring holds to the vehicle. No appointment is necessary.
The Summer Library Challenge 2020 is underway. The program is all virtual this year. One can register at watertownpubliclibrary.beanstack.org and log reading, creating and engaging. Participants can win a prize envelope, free book and SuperDraw tickets for grand prizes. The program is for all ages.
The website has been updated with the latest exterior renderings for the library expansion and renovation project. Visit www.watertownpubliclibrary.org and click on “Library Expansion” to see them.
Programs for the coming week include Kidsplay (virtual performance) to be held at 10 a.m. Monday. It features improvisation and characters that provides an engaging and entertaining experience for the family. Registration is required. Register with one email address. An email link to the event will be sent the day before the program. The program will be viewable for a week after the scheduled date if one is unable to attend the live show.
Teen Mindfulness Mondays will be held at 10 a.m. The program will focus on ways to practice mindfulness, meditative, and self-care activities for tweens and teens. Videos will be posted to the YouTube channel, or one can register to have a link to the video emailed.
Special Summer Readers will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Each week one can visit the library YouTube page or Facebook page for new videos with Special Summer Readers sharing their favorite picture books. One will see many new and some familiar faces of people who are leaders in the Watertown community.
Teen Craft Tuesday is held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. This week’s Teen Craft Tuesday is paper bead jewelry. “Take & Make” kits include magazine and comic book pages, dowel, toothpick, necklace string, and needle threader (to use to string beads). Supplies one will need to provide include scissors, glue stick, and clear nail polish (optional). Registration required to reserve a take and make kit, available at the circulation desk.
Bad Joke Wednesday is held at 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays on the YouTube Channel. A joke and a new video will be posted each week to the YouTube Channel, and will remain available to watch whenever it is convenient.
Miss Tina Time is held at 10 a.m. Thursdays. Miss Tina offers a virtual story time each week. Videos will be shared on the library YouTube page as well as on Facebook each week. Read books from Little University Storytime, sing songs and rhymes from Baby Bounce, and there will be fun library time each week.
Read, Rhyme, Rhythm Summer Shorts will be held at 10 a.m. Friday. The library will post Read, Rhyme, Rhythm Summer Shorts videos of stories, music, movement, rhymes and more.
Teen Pay-it-Forward Fridays is held at 10 a.m. each Friday. The library will provide ideas and/or discussion on ways for tweens and teens to “Pay it Forward” by engaging in positive activities to benefit others within the community and/or send positive messaging out into the world.
Adult Story Time is held at 3 p.m. Fridays on the YouTube Channel. Jamie will read an excerpt from a different book. These readings will be from a variety of books, both fiction and nonfiction, poetry, short story or anything in between.
Other programs throughout the month include Where in Watertown Family Scavenger Hunts. Participants can travel through Watertown to find clues. Solve the riddle and win a gift card to one of Watertown’s businesses. A new hunt was released Wednesday. Pick up a hunt sheet at the library or print a copy from the website or Facebook page. One prize per family per hunt while supplies last. Read the clues and then travel to the location and look for a sign in the windows to indicate the answers. Once hunts are completed, bring them to the children’s desk to redeem a prize.!
Take and Make Kids Crafts and S.T.E.A.M. kits will be available for pick up every day this summer. Each week will feature a new preschool and school age craft or S.T.E.A.M. activity take home. Craft kits will be available on a table in the lobby. One kit per child per week. Instructions and all necessary supplies will be provided with the exception of glue/glue sticks, scissors, markers, crayons, or tape if needed.
Virtual book club for adults is available on Hoopla (www.hoopladigital.com). In July the book is “A Kind of Freedom” by Margaret Wilkinson Sexton. In order to participate request to join the virtual book club group on Facebook. There are written discussion throughout the month, and the group meets via Zoom the last Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. to discuss the entire book.
