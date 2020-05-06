WHITEWATER — Calling all craft beer lovers, homebrewers and history buffs. The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Continuing Education has announced a two-week sample of its popular massive open online course "Beer Matters" later this month.
"Beer Matters, the Sampler" is a free online class, open to anyone 21 and older.
The class begins May 20 and will take a deeper look at prohibition as who were the major players, what were the underlying issues, and why is it still relevant today.
Participants will also have the opportunity to discuss their favorite craft brews, share homebrewing resources and events, and get to know each other in the online classroom. Karl Brown, assistant professor of history at UW-Whitewater and former professional brewmaster in the U.S. and Europe, will teach the course.
"Beer Matters, the Sampler" is free, but registration is required. Beer pairings are suggested each week and the class content will be complemented with a virtual meet up on June 3.
Register online at http://www.uww.edu/ce/beer-matters. Contact Kari Borne at bornek@uww.edu with questions.
