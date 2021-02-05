JEFFERSON — The resurfacing of Plymouth Street will be among $4 million in capital projects undertaken by the City of Jefferson in 2021, according to Jefferson City Engineer/Director of Public Works Bill Pinnow.
Pinnow updated the Jefferson Common Council Wednesday on a number of different projects that will be taking place in the city this year and into 2022.
The Plymouth Street project will span the street from South Main Street to Wisconsin Drive and will address a deteriorating surface, and replace an aging and undersized water main. Work will likely begin in May and run through August.
“The city has met with Nestle, Timewell Drainage, Generac and Badger Bank to discuss scope, schedule and access constraints during project,” Pinnow said.
Pinnow said the total length of road to be improved is approximately 3,700 linear feet. There will also be spot repair of the curb and a regrading of the crown for improved storm water drainage. The section of water main scheduled for replacement lies between Hillside Drive and Garity Street.
There are many other projects on the city’s docket, too and all have been included in city budgets.
Pinnow said the ongoing development of the former five holes of the Meadow Springs Golf Course will enhance the community with a conservancy located blocks from the city’s downtown, while addressing a major need for workforce housing, currently lacking in the City of Jefferson.
To date, field surveying and boundary work has been completed by Town & Country Engineering and Vierbicher Associates and the city has closed on the property with Madison Golf.
Town & Country Engineering has been retained for engineering to begin Feb. 12.
Abatement of hazardous materials in the former clubhouse will be completed and when that is done the building will be available to the Jefferson Fire Department for training and a final burn to be completed within three months.
From May through December construction will take place on an approximate 1‐mile path through the conservancy. Pinnow also said visible commencement of residential construction will take place on one or more lots during this span of time.
On the west side of the city, more housing is planned near the Jefferson County Fair Park.
“The residential development located on land being acquired from Spangler Leasing LLC again will address the city’s need for both single-family and multi-family housing, located conveniently near three schools.
This site is situated just north of Wests Racine Street.
Single- and multifamily housing construction will take place from May through December.
“We have identified the lack of affordable housing in the community as a major issue facing the city, including both single family and multifamily housing,” Pinnow said of the Meadow Springs and west side development projects. “With limited inventory available, the city is acquiring two tracts of land with the intention of providing single-family and multifamily housing.
The city is on track to install necessary infrastructure for both of these developments this summer to allow for the start of housing construction as early as the fall of this year.”
Pinnow also said he and other city officials are excited see the opening of Rock River Landing Park, located on land that previously housed the Jefferson County Highway Shop near Puerner Street on the north side. The park will be opened with an official dedication in April.
The city’s firehouse is slated for an update to include a solar installation, and Riverside Alley will see work when crews bury overhead wires, then resurface it.
The downtown Jefferson streetscape is also scheduled to see an updating of trees and paver bricks. The senior center is going to be renovated with new roofing, flooring, plumbing and wiring.
Pinnow said, with the number of projects planned in Jefferson in 2021, this could be one of the busiest summers the city has seen in recent memory.
