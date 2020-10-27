Soil remediation of a south side Watertown industrial site contaminated with polychlorinated biphenyls or PCBs appears to be on schedule, according to a hydrogeologist and spokesman for the Wisconsin DNR.
Jeff Ackerman of the DNR’s Bureau for Remediation and Redevelopment/Environmental Management Division based in Fitchburg, said the property, currently owned by SPX Corp., is 4.783 acres based on Jefferson County records. He said, however, the area undergoing PCB remediation is smaller.
PCBs are a carcinogenic chemical banned by the Environmental Protection Agency in 1979. It is the only contaminant of concern for the cleanup case, according to the DNR.
According to Dun & Bradstreet, SPX Corp. is part of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment manufacturing industry. SPX Corp. has employees across all of its locations, Dun and Bradstreet said, and there are 203 companies in the SPX Corp. corporate family. In a Daily Times check at the remediation site Monday, there appeared to be no buildings on the site. SPX representatives could not be reached for comment.
The site is the former location of the Lindberg facility.
SPX Corp. said in a media release that work began in early October and will continue for approximately another six weeks at 304 Hart St.
Soil excavation activities are being conducted by SPX Corp. and its contractors on the parcel. The excavation contractor, TRC, has been mobilizing and preparing the site prior to the initiation of excavation and, following the excavation activities, will be conducting site restoration and demobilization.
“During the excavation period, soils containing PCBs will be excavated consistent with the federal Toxic Substances Control Act and Wisconsin industrial direct contact soil guidelines and transported off-site for disposal at appropriately permitted landfills,” SPX said. “This excavation project is being conducted based on extensive pre-excavation soil sampling and a soil removal plan that has been reviewed and approved by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.”
After the soil has been removed, the excavation will be backfilled and the site surface restored.
“The City of Watertown will be kept informed of the status and schedule of the project activities as the project proceeds,” SPX said.
The DNR was notified of the PCB contamination on Feb. 16, 2010.
“Several phases of investigation and remedial design have taken place since then,” Ackerman said, “most within the last five years. A small area of soil in the right-of-way west of Hart street was remediated in 2019. Mobilization for the current phase of remediation occurred in early October.”
TRC is the environmental consultant for the project. Job Site Services Inc. is a remedial contractor.
Ackerman said he is not aware of any state or federal funds being used for the project.
“TRC has primary responsibility for determining completeness of the remediation,” Ackerman said, “and their work should proceed according to the approved plan. DNR and EPA will review the documentation report for compliance with state and federal rules ... If the remediation goes as scheduled, it should be completed by mid-December. And the remediation is on schedule, as far as I am aware.”
Ackerman said he does not know of any future plans for the property, but the soil cleanup standard for the remediation at 304 Hart St. is suitable for industrial use.
Historical documents state that, besides a few houses, the rest of the block was previously occupied by an abandoned transformer factory, last owned by SPX Corp. In 2014, SPX demolished the building with the assistance of TRC Environmental Corp. and Apollo Dismantling Services.
The factory dates to the 1920s and was used to manufacture various industrial equipment. The factory manufactured power transformers containing PCBs.
The facility had not manufactured or handled any items containing PCBs since 1971, and it shut down completely in 2005.
