Watertown teen makes initial appearance on assault

Seth Bowman

JUNEAU — A Watertown teen charged with sexual assault made his initial appearance in Dodge County Circuit Court Monday.

Seth Bowman, 18, is facing a felony count of third degree sexual assault and a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. If convicted of all three charges, Bowman faces fines of up to $36,000 and up to 11 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, Bowman allegedly entered a home in the Town of Hustisford overnight in December without permission. Bowman allegedly demanded to see the victim’s phone, accused her of cheating and then assaulted her. Bowman asked to have sex with her, and the victim said, “Why would I want to right now?” He asked to touch her and she said no, but Bowman crawled into her bed where she was and assaulted her.

The victim told police the two were dating for nearly two years, but she broke up with Bowman because he was “controlling and manipulative,” the complaint stated. She said he would get “pushy” when he was angry, but he never hit her. She said he would go through her phone all the time, according to the criminal complaint.

Bowman’s signature bond was set at $1,000. He was ordered not to have any direct or indirect contact or communication with the victim or her residence.

Bowman has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 22.

