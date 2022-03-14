Two area state representatives announced Friday they will seek another term regardless of new redistricting maps.
Last week the state Supreme Court selected Gov Tony Evers’ congressional and legislative boundaries. The new boundaries, if they withstand an appeal being pushed by Republicans, would still leave the Assembly or Senate in the Republican majority.
Under the new maps, the Assembly map includes 55 GOP seats and 44 Democratic districts. In Evers’ Senate map, there are 20 GOP seats and 13 Democratic districts.
But two area Republicans legislators are not pleased with the newly approved maps.
“These maps, which were drawn in secret in the 11th hour, tear the 37th Assembly District in half and move much of what had been in the 37th into the new 38th,” said State Rep. William Penterman, R-Columbus, who represents the city of Watertown.
“While Tony Evers tried to redistrict me out of the heart of my district, he will not succeed,” Penterman said. “If the U.S. Supreme Court does not ultimately overturn the Evers maps, I am declaring my intention to run in the new 38th Assembly District, which comprises a majority of the current 37th Assembly District.
“My work will not end just because Tony Evers wishes to purge me from the Wisconsin State Legislature through a blatant Democratic gerrymander,” Penterman said. “As a concerned Wisconsinsite, veteran, and husband, I will continue to fight for my constituents,” he added.
Under the new maps, Assembly District 37 will expand further into Madison and cut out part of Dodge and Jefferson counties. Assembly District 33 divides the area between Watertown and Oconomowoc and merges Assembly District 38 into Districts 97 and 24.
The new map pairs three sets of Republican lawmakers against each other, including Dan Knodl of Germantown, and Barb Dittrich of Oconomowoc, Sens Alberta Darling of River Hills and Dale Kooyenga of Brookfield and Reps. Chuck Wichgers of Muskego and Cody Horlacher of Mukwonago.
Dittrich, currently representing the 38th Assembly District, said she plans to seek reelection regardless of the maps.
“There is no question that the redistricting maps approved by the Wisconsin State Supreme Court are far from constitutional,” Dittrich said. “That being said, it becomes more important than ever that the citizens of Wisconsin are offered strong leadership in this year’s elections.
“It has been a great honor to be a hard-working representative for the people of the 38th Assembly District since elected in 2018,” Dittrich said.
“Regardless of how the redistricting decision is settled, I want to be clear. I will not be relocating my residence, and I will continue to fight for the good people of Wisconsin by seeking reelection in 2022,” Dittrich said. “When I first ran for office nearly four year ago, it was the next step in a long career of service to individuals and families,” she said. “I have no intention of abandoning that call to service due to a decision to redistrict a map in an unconstitutional manner. I look forward to helping people around the district, no matter where that district is located.”
