Beaver Dam man placed on $50,000 cash bond for pipe bomb possession

JUNEAU — A 42-year-old man Beaver Dam man was placed on a $50,000 cash bond during his initial appearance Monday in Dodge County Circuit Court after Beaver Dam police officers responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint over the weekend and found the man in possession of pipe bomb.
Chad Leitner faces felony charges of possession of improvised explosives and two felony counts of bail jumping. If convicted on all three charges, he could face up to 18 years in prison.
Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim ordered Leitner not to possess any explosives. Leitner also was prohibited from using or possessing any controlled substances without a valid prescription or drug paraphernalia nor be in the presence of anyone who does. Seim also ordered Leitner to not leave Wisconsin while his case is pending.
According to the criminal complaint, Leitner was identified as the vehicle’s owner. When he was being questioned, authorities noticed a backpack which Leitner reportedly allowed them to search. Inside the backpack officers allegedly found a “silver pipe like object with a green fuse protruding from the center” and “two end caps on it.”
The officer then drew his handgun, pointing it at Leitner who was taken into custody.
The Dane County Bomb Squad was called to the scene and rendered the pipe bomb safe.
The device itself was filled with 2-inch finishing nails. The Dane County’s bomb technician said the kill radius of such a device would be roughly 50 feet.
Leitner denied making the pipe bomb and allegedly told investigators he got it from a neighbor in Fond du Lac who used them to blow up tree stumps.
He said since he was a felon and could not own a firearm, a bomb was the next option for personal defense.
Leitner is expected back in Dodge County Circuit Court March 11 for his preliminary hearing.
