JOHNSON CREEK — The School District of Johnson Creek Board of Education announced Tuesday that Mark Gruen is its selection as new superintendent/business manager.
Gruen will succeed Mike Garvey, who has been the district’s superintendent/business manager for the past 16 years.
Gruen will begin his official duties July 1.
According to information provided by the district, Gruen has 14 years of experience as a district administrator and was selected as the 2021 Wisconsin Superintendent of the Year, by his peers in the Wisconsin Association of District Administrators.
He was also honored in 2021 by being named the Wisconsin Rural School Administrator of the year.
Gruen has been the administrator for the Royall Schools District for the past 12 years, serving the communities of Elroy and Kendall.
Prior to Royall, Gruen served the Eleva-Strum as district administrator/business manager. His other administrative experience in education includes three years in Eleva-Strum as the principal and curriculum director, in Onalaska as an elementary principal and in La Crosse as the high school activities director.
Prior to being an administrator, Gruen taught in Verona.
“The board is excited to have someone with Mr. Gruen’s experience lead us into the future,” a statement from the board read.
