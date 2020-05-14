DEFOREST — An independent candidate from DeForest has announced his intentions to seek the 37th Assembly District seat in the fall election.
Stephen Ratzlaff said he is running for public office as a politically aware and involved citizen.
He is the second candidate to announce an intention to seek office to represent the city of Watertown, along with Waterloo, Reeseville, Columbus, Windsor and DeForest and all the towns between Ixonia and Windsor in the state legislature.
Democrat Abigail Lowery, a DeForest Village Board Trustee, announced last month she is running to represent the 37th Assembly District.
Incumbent John Jagler, R-Watertown, told the Wisconsin State Journal last month he plans to seek re-election in the fall.
Ratzlaff’s career includes almost 20 years of volunteering as a local emergency medical technician. He has an advanced EMT certification from Madison College and is licensed by the state.
He has also been a sales professional for 22 years with Steinhafels, headquartered in Waukesha. He has been involved with the furniture business since 1998.
Ratzlaff has lived in DeForest since 2004. He and his wife, Michele of 23 years, have two children, Carter and Kylie.
Ratzlaff said as an independent party candidate, he would reach out and work with both parties. His main issue of interest involves the gerrymandered state of Wisconsin. The current state of Wisconsin’s infrastructure is another one of his critical concerns, along with budget ramifications of repair and updating that system. Term limits is also an issue for Ratzlaff. “Our political leaders need to be citizen leaders, not professional politicians.
“I have been politically involved for a number of years with my local and state representatives yet have never held public office,” Ratzlaff said. “The current state of our political discourse and lack of party cooperation has moved me to run.”
