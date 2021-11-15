LAKE MILLS — These days, the multifaceted, gregarious Steve Nass can be found as easily directing the flow of a contentious Jefferson County Board meeting as he can cranking “That Little Ol’ Band from Texas,” ZZ Top, or watching “Caddy Shack” for the umpteenth time.
Nass enjoys community service, working in healthcare and coaching kids, but when he’s done, he likes to relax to classic westerns and music with his beloved craft beers that he does not classify as mere beverages, but “food.”
“I’m 67 years-old and unfortunately my wife, Debbie Haines, passed away five years ago from brain cancer. I miss her very much,” Nass said as he talked about his life as it currently stands. “Clayton, my son, lives and works in Madison, and then there’s Dixie Mae, my wonderful Aussie herding dog, adopted from the Humane Society of Jefferson County. I graduated from Jefferson High School in 1972, so our 50th reunion is next summer. How time flies.”
Nass graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Superior in 1976 and Marquette University in 1983.
Although semi-retired, Nass is a licensed physical therapist and athletic trainer, a registered EMT, works at UW Health Sports Medicine, and for several years before his son was born, in the UW Athletic Department.
“I’m also high school football coach at Waterloo, so ‘Go Pirates!’” He said.
Nass moved to Lake Mills in 1985 after living for seven years in Shawano. Prior to that, he lived in Adams Friendship for 14 months, post college graduation.
These days, residents of Jefferson County may be most familiar with Nass from his service as chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors.
“I’ve been on the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors since 1998,” he said. “I guess I just enjoy giving back to the county where I grew up. My parents and grandparents were always active in the community, so I guess it may be learned behavior. In 24 years, I’ve certainly served on a lot of committees — fair park, planning and zoning, parks, historical sites, human resources, executive, farmland preservation and all kinds of ad hoc/task force, temporary committees. I’ve been the chairperson since April of 2020, although I spent 16 years as the first or second vice chair.”
He’s also served on the Town of Lake Mills Plan Commission since 1994.
Now, here is Nass fielding the Daily Times’ “10 Questions.”
1. If you weren’t in your current job, what would you most likely be doing with your life to make a living?
“An archeologist or historian, maybe a Navy or Air Force pilot.”
2. What are your top three favorite TV shows of all time and why?
“’The Rifleman.’ I like westerns and there was always a moral or teaching to the end of the episode. ‘Saturday Night Live.’ I’ve always enjoyed cutting-edge humor. ‘St. Elsewhere.’ I enjoyed watching the characters of a backwater teaching hospital taking pride in educating future medical practitioners.”
3. What are your top three movies of all time and why?
“’How the West was Won.’ Again, I like westerns. A great memory is that I saw this movie as a middle schooler on the curved screen, Cinerama, in Milwaukee for my birthday. ‘Caddyshack,’ because I like the humor. ‘Repo Man,’ a cult classic.”
4. Who are some of your favorite musicians and why?
“ZZ Top. The guitar riffs are great, RIP Dusty Hill! Bob Marley. Love reggae. Johnny Clegg and Savuka. South African world music with a message. For local bands, I love the Madison Irish band, The Kissers and of course Jefferson County’s best bluegrass band the Piper Road Spring Band. I enjoyed listening to them since the early ‘70s down at the Green Dragon on Blackhawk Island!”
5. You are well-known for working in sports medicine. What are your favorite sports?
“That’s easy. Football is No. 1. I love it at all levels, primarily the strategy/chess game aspect of it — watching it, playing it and coaching it. Rugby with it’s camaraderie. Hockey, with it’s continuous pace, even though I can’t skate! So that’s why I played broom ball for so many years.”
6. What three persons in history would you most like to meet and why?
“Nelson Mandela. I just have the utmost respect for his perseverance, values and non-violence. Thomas Jefferson. I’d love to discuss our country’s founding principles with him. Leonardo da Vinci — just a fascinating, multi-talented Renaissance man.
7. What are some of your favorite travel destinations, both domestically and internationally?
“Lake Superior and New Orleans. I’d love to summer on Madelene Island and winter in the Garden District of New Orleans. Love to take a fall tour of upstate New York and New England. I’ve enjoyed my trips to all the European countries, Russia and South Africa.”
8. How do you think you have changed from the age of 21 to now?
“Definitely older and wiser, with a total knee.”
9. What University of Wisconsin teams do you spend the most time with professionally?
“None, now with retirement. But mostly football back in the day. During Coach Don Morton’s three-year tenure and Barry Alverez’s first year, I had the pleasure of being the host athletic trainer for the visiting team on game days, so I was usually on the winning sideline.”
10. What are some of your favorite foods?
“Seafood, for sure, jambalaya. German and Swiss dark chocolate. Does craft beer count as a food?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.