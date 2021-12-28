Watertown man in court for illicit images of children

JUNEAU — A Watertown man was arraigned on pornography charges in Dodge County Circuit Court last week.
Jared Osborn stood mute Wednesday before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger. Not guilty pleas were entered to eight counts of possession of child pornography on Osborn’s behalf.
If convicted of all charges, Osborn, 30, faces up to $800,000 in fines and 200 years in prison.
In July 2021, a Watertown police detective began investigating a CyberTipline report from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children of several illicit images of children downloaded to two Google accounts, according to the criminal complaint.
The detective found the two accounts belonged to Osborn, the complaint said.
When Osborn was brought in for questioning, police told him the investigation was regarding his Internet activity. Osborn allegedly asked investigators if this involved “child stuff,” according to the criminal complaint.
Osborn admitted to investigators he searched for the illicit images and tried to save them in a draft email on his Google account so he could view them again.
While Osborn is out on a $5,000 personal appearance bond, he was ordered not to use the internet, including email. However, he is allowed to use a navigation application at work.
Osborn has a telephone scheduling conference Jan. 27 in Dodge County Circuit Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.