JUNEAU — Practice makes perfect, but in this case, practice just makes a lot of noise.

Tornado sirens wailed throughout Dodge County Wednesday night exactly 24-hours to the minute before Thursday night’s statewide tornado drill.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt posted an apologetic notification on the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page a few minutes following the automated alarm system:

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to apologize for the tornado sirens that were sounded this evening. The sirens were inadvertently set off tonight (Wednesday) instead of tomorrow (Thursday) for the statewide tornado drill during Tornado Awareness Week. You can disregard the sirens that just went off….”

Schmidt added that the public is extra lucky to benefit from an additional drill because “You can never practice important lifesaving skills too much.”

The sirens sounded off at 1:45 Thursday afternoon and 6:45 Thursday evening.

