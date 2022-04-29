For the Record Steve Sharp Steve Sharp Author email Apr 29, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watertown Fire DepartmentEmergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:— Wednesday at 7:46 a.m. to the N2000 block of County Highway E for a female.— Wednesday at 8:50 a.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a female.— Wednesday at 12:10 p.m. to the 600 block of Park Street for a medical alarm.— Wednesday at 1:01 p.m. to the 1200 block of Douglas Avenue for a lift assist.— Wednesday at 3:48 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.— Wednesday at 4:48 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.— Wednesday at 11:06 p.m. to the 400 block of Franklin Street for a male.— Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:— Wednesday at 11:51 a.m. to the 1200 block of Ruth Street for a structure fire.— Wednesday at 8:53 p.m. to the 1300 block of South Third Street for a service call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Steve Sharp Author email Follow Steve Sharp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Lakeside Lutheran student earns perfect ACT score Longtime dreams attainable with right mindset Jefferson County Fair announces main stage headliners Watertown men sent to jail for robbery Marles M. (Uttech) Pieper Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 4-29
