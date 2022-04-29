Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 7:46 a.m. to the N2000 block of County Highway E for a female.

— Wednesday at 8:50 a.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 12:10 p.m. to the 600 block of Park Street for a medical alarm.

— Wednesday at 1:01 p.m. to the 1200 block of Douglas Avenue for a lift assist.

— Wednesday at 3:48 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.

— Wednesday at 4:48 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Wednesday at 11:06 p.m. to the 400 block of Franklin Street for a male.

— Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 11:51 a.m. to the 1200 block of Ruth Street for a structure fire.

— Wednesday at 8:53 p.m. to the 1300 block of South Third Street for a service call.

