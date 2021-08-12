JUNEAU — Juneau Mayor Dan Wegener announced Tuesday that Peter Gallun will now be the city’s full-time wastewater superintendent.
Gallun, who was serving as the City of Juneau’s interim wastewater superintendent, will earn $30.66 an hour.
Wegener said Gallun’s hourly wage is comparable to other wastewater superintendents in the area. He said Gallun does have room to expand.
“I talked with him and he welcomed the challenge,” Wegener said. “I believe he is going to succeed in this position.”
Long-time council member and finance chairperson Cheryl Braun said she’s been proud of Gallun’s leadership.
Wegener agreed.
“He looks for input from others,” Wegener said.
“He listens to everyone’s opinions and concerns. They all work well together in the wastewater department.”
