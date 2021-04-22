In light of Tuesday’s guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder trial, a Watertown Police Department spokesman said that his department remains committed to fair, impartial and un-biased policing.
Former Minneapolis Police Department officer, Chauvin, was convicted by a jury Tuesday on all counts in the death of George Floyd. He was found guilty on one count each of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He is currently in segregated custody for his own safety while he awaits sentencing.
“We are in the process of enrolling an officer to become a trainer in de-escalation strategies,” Watertown Police Department Administrative Capt. Ben Olsen said Wednesday. “That officer will instruct all personnel during our next in-service training later this year.”
Olsen said it is the policy of the Watertown Police Department to only use force after officers have determined, reasonably, that force is necessary to perform their legal duties.
He also said that deadly force will never be used until an officer reasonably believes a lesser degree of force would be insufficient to defend the life of the officer, the life of another, or, in limited situations, to apprehend a dangerous felon.
“Control of an individual through officer presence and/or verbal persuasion is the preferred alternative to the use of physical force alternatives, less-lethal weapons, and/or lethal force,” Olsen said. “It is recognized that these methods are not always effective or appropriate in gaining compliance and it then becomes necessary to escalate the degree of force.”
Olsen said that, when it is determined that verbal commands are either ineffective or inappropriate, an officer might escalate the degree of force, based on the actions of the person he is attempting to control.
“Once control is achieved, policy requires that the officer revert to the lowest mode of force necessary to maintain that control,” Olsen said.
Olsen called the Watertown Police Department’s use of force and professional communication policies, “excellent.”
“They mirror the current curriculum and standards used at all police academies throughout the state,” he said. “The policies are reviewed, annually, by all personnel. In addition, the department is accredited through the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group. Annually, the department needs to demonstrate compliance in management of resistance and aggression.”
Olsen said specific areas include reporting whenever force is used, conducting a post use of force incident review and annual use of force analysis.
“The department is transparent, allowing members of outside agencies to inspect our records,” he said. “We have demonstrated proficiency in this area without issue. Our use of force policy has also been approved by Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group, the credentialing agency approved through the State of Wisconsin.”
Olsen said that, to expand on use of force reporting, the department requires that, whenever an officer uses force at, or above, a compliance hold — such as bending of a wrist — a report is done. This report documents everything that occurred, leading up to, during, and after the use of force, specifically medical treatment.
“That report is reviewed by at least three officers, who are certified through the state, to teach use of force tactics,” he said. “The review always includes reading the reports of all officers involved and watching squad and/or body cam video,” Olsen said. “The department keeps record of every use of force and compiles an end of year summary. All marked squad cars are audio/video recorded. All patrol officers are assigned a body camera. Policy requires that the officer record all law enforcement contacts, except for some situations.”
Olsen stated that the Watertown Police Department meets current standards regarding Defensive and Arrest Tactics and Professional Communication training.
“All officers are required to demonstrate proficiency in the academy,” he said. “Department policy also requires officers to attend biennial in-house training. As mentioned earlier, DAAT instructors are required to attend at least one training held by the state every three years to ensure they are using the most up-to-date curriculum. It is important to note the use of neck restraints is prohibited, unless used as a last resort in the defense of oneself or the defense of another person or persons.”
