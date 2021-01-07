JUNEAU — The Dodge County Sheriff's Office Thursday identified the Randoph teen who died in the fatal traffic accident on Tuesday.
William J. Rist, 17, of Randolph was the driver of the car in the two-vehicle crash at approximately 9:01 a.m., on State Highway 73 just north of County Highway D in the Township of Calamus.
The sheriff's office initial investigation indicated Rist was driving a Chevrolet Impala south on Highway 73 and was negotiating a left curve. A 2016 Kenworth semi-truck was northbound on Highway 73 and negotiating the curve to the right. The Chevrolet spun out, crossed the centerline line and into the northbound traffic lane, where the two vehicles collided.
Rist, the lone occupant, was transported to University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison, but was pronounced deceased a short time later. The truck driver, who had no passenger, was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dodge County Medical Examiner. The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Columbus Fire Department, DCERT, LifeStar, Dodge County Highway Department and Randolph EMS.
Highway 73 was closed for approximately four hours as the scene was being cleared and the crash was being investigated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.