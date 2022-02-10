Dodge County finance director resigns

JUNEAU — It’s the year of the “Great Resignation” and with it Dodge County will soon bid farewell to another one of its employees.
Dodge County Finance Director David Ehlinger submitted his resignation Wednesday. His last day with Dodge County is March 2.
Ehlinger said in a telephone conversation with the Daily Times he resigned because of the one hour commute he has each day from his residence in Stoughton to his office in Juneau.
He recently accepted a position as the Stoughton finance director.
“The are some things I will definitely miss, especially my staff,” Ehlinger said.
He said Stoughton has a new computer system, but he will take what he learned on Dodge County’s Tyler/Munis ERP system, which integrated all of the processes Dodge County needs for planning, finance and human resources with him in his new position.
“It will be a learning curve for myself, but I will use what I learned from the Tyler/Munis software and concepts to get associated with the new Stoughton computer system,” Ehlinger said.
Dodge County Supervisor Joseph Marsik, who chairs the county’s human resources and labor negotiations committee, said he was shocked to hear of Ehlinger’s resignation.
“This is two major departments in two months,” Marsik said referring to Sarah Hinze, who resigned as the county’s human resources director Jan. 14.
Hinze’s resignation was a week after Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer resigned from the county Jan. 6.
When Dodge County Administrator Jim Mielke was asked if it’s the year of the “Great Resignation,” the current climate of the county board or his management style that’s causing employees to leave, Mielke thanked Ehlinger for his service.
“Dave is highly respected by his staff and all of the Dodge County administrative team. He has implemented a number of positive changes for the overall benefit of the county,” Mielke said. “Dave’s extensive professional county government experience along with being a CPA has been a tremendous asset to the county. As county administrator, Dave has been fantastic to work with.”
Marsik said Ehlinger did give Dodge County enough time to put “feelers” and advertisements out for the position.
“It’s a three-week process at minimum once the job is posted to go through interviews and applicants,” Marsik said. “Then, the person, who is offered the job and accepts it, usually gives his or her employer three weeks before leaving.”
“It’s a shame,” Marsik said. “Dave performed his job well. Everybody liked him.”
Ehlinger filled the vacancy left by Julie Kolp, who served as Dodge County’s finance director since July 2009 but resigned in April 2019.
Before joining Dodge County in July 2019, Ehlinger was employed by Wisconsin Employee Trust Funds in Madison.
His prior public sector experience: finance director, Jefferson County; finance director, Brown County; and fiscal operations manager, Milwaukee County.
