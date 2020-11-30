JEFFERSON — When one learns they have potentially been exposed to COVID-19, they have to quarantine for two weeks.
Being extra cautious for the sake of the rest of the family, they move into a furnished basement and are able to work online while riding out what turns out to be an asymptomatic case. They have food and comfort, and for companionship, a cat is more than willing to while away the hours at their side.
But what if the “home” is not their own? Are they going to keep sleeping on their sister’s couch? Will they move into a car as the temperatures dip below freezing? Where will they get food?
All of the challenges of living “on the edge” of food and housing insecurity are magnified during this time of pandemic, and many local families are affected. Not only are more finding their personal economics strained in connection with the pandemic, but the homeless or those facing housing insecurity face a greater threat from COVID-19 itself.
With on-and-off COVID closings, and other pandemic-related economic strains, the greater Jefferson County area has seen an uptick in individuals or families who are unhoused or staying in substandard housing, perhaps doubling up with other families in overcrowded conditions.
Food insecurity has likewise gone up, as people in the lowest paying jobs already are more vulnerable to slashed hours and job losses, find themselves without enough money to pay the bills.
As the holidays approach each year, those who have “enough” are urged to take time to think of those who don’t, and to help in whatever small ways they can.
Aware that this will be a trying holiday for all, officials from the Jefferson County health and human services departments wanted to do what they could to assist local residents in need.
“We’re now in the ninth month of the pandemic, and social service agencies who work with people in crisis are seeing more people in need of housing,” said Emi Reiner, a public health nurse with Jefferson County who is helping to spearhead the drive.
Reiner got involved in the issue through her role as coordinator of the Jefferson County Drug-Free Coalition.
She noted that people who are homeless or lack proper housing are disproportionately affected by substance abuse.
Those who fall into these vulnerable categories face added stresses and traumas which can lead to substance abuse or worsen existing problems.
Meanwhile, living in the middle of a pandemic has upped the pressure on everyone, particularly on the most vulnerable populations.
Combine the two factors — pandemic pressures and homelessness — and people face additional barriers that lead to serious health disparities, even death.
“There’s a lot of people on the verge of homelessness, who have lost wages, lost jobs, and in some cases seen their medical expenses go way up,” Reiner said.
Reiner and a group of organizers with the county health and human services departments decided to set a Hunger and Homelessness Donation Drive to assist this population.
According to information from the Community Action Coalition, Jefferson County has around 530 residents who qualify as homeless, with another 1,400 estimated to be living in substandard housing, such as doubling up with relatives or friends, staying in campgrounds, or trying to live out of their cars.
The drive started out just among county employees is expanding to the general public.
The money raised and gift cards collected will go the meet the needs of vulnerable individuals and families in the area as determined by the county caseworkers who work with them.
Funds raised will help clients with food, clothing, rides, personal essentials and other immediate resources they might need.
Due to the pandemic, drive coordinators have developed a contact-less donation method via Paypal, using a QR code people can access through the Jefferson County website.
Drive coordinators are also putting up a few donation bins (for monetary donations or gift cards only, no items) at area locations, including The Drug Store in Jefferson, River’s Edge Meat Market and Catering in Jefferson, and the Watertown Elks Club, with other sites to come.
While the county employee drive wraps up at the end of the month, the public drive will extend through the end of the calendar year, Reiner said.
The public health nurse said that the winter is a critical time for individuals and families already living on the edge.
Inexpensive options, like living in a campground, dry up once the weather turns cold. Meanwhile, due to the pandemic, some of the places homeless folks might have whiled away the daytime hours have closed to the public due to the pandemic, such as the Fort Atkinson and Watertown public libraries.
“Being homeless is already stressful, but during a pandemic, it’s even harder to stay safe,” Reiner said.
“It looks like the pandemic will continue through the rest of winter, and there will be a lot of hardship for a lot of folks,” she said.
Organizers have also created a Facebook “event” page for the drive. To find it, people can either go to the Jefferson County Health Department Facebook page or the Jefferson County Drug Free Coalition Facebook page and look under “events”: https://fb.me/e/3de9q61dK.
The health department and the drug-free coalition both serve as co-hosts along with human services, but they don’t have Facebook pages.
The ongoing county drive is just one way local residents can help some of the most vulnerable among us.
Along with boosting this drive, Reiner is putting out a call for those who can to donate to related efforts such as the Fort Atkinson Housing Coalition and area food pantries.
Reiner suggested calling the individual pantry in this area to see what they need most. People can find a listing online under “Jefferson County Food Pantry Coalition.”
People can also help the needy in the area through volunteering for the Ruby’s Pantry food distribution event, which takes place on the third Wednesday of every month at the Jefferson County Fair Park and the second Tuesday of the month in Lebanon.
To volunteer, people may sign up online at https://rubyspantry.org/home.
In addition, Reiner suggested that local residents might want to donate to the Fort Atkinson Homeless Coalition. To contact the organization, people can call 920-387-2063.
Other local organizations assisting the homeless include the Haus of Peace in Watertown, run by Sue Trepte 920-285-7179, or God Touch Ministries, run by John Anhalt of Jefferson 920-728-4555.
