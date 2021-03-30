Dodge County sheriff announces new app

JUNEAU — Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt has announced the release of a smartphone application.
This app will serve as a new way for the sheriff’s office to connect with Dodge County residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office smartphone app was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC. The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use.
In just a few clicks, users can submit a tip, view warrants, access COVID-19 updates and resources, receive push notifications, view the most wanted criminals in Dodge County, connect to the organization’s social media platforms and submit an incident report.
TheSheriffApp.com specializes in smartphone app development for sheriffs’ offices and public safety organizations across the country. Developing more than 500 apps, OCV, LLC designs and creates custom apps for state, county and local government agencies.
“Over 80% of people in the United States own and use smartphones as their primary means of communication,” Schmidt said. “A mobile app offers us a better way to alert, inform and prepare the public. Our app provides the ability to reach and serve our citizens where they are: their smartphones.”
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play by searching “Dodge Sheriff WI.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.