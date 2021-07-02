MADISON — The Wisconsin Senate voted Wednesday to approve the 2021-23 state budget and send it to Gov. Tony Evers for final approval.
“This budget has gotten a lot of attention for the historically massive tax cut for citizens across the state and for securing billions in federal funding for our schools,” said State Sen. John Jagler, R-Watertown. “But missed in the headlines are investments the state has made in special needs education, local transportation aids and health care.”
The budget increases special needs education reimbursements by $85 million, provides $100 million for the local road improvement program and grows nursing home reimbursement rates by $250 million. In addition to nursing homes, the budget also increases funding for health care workers by $182 million and reimbursement rates for dentists by $46 million. Furthermore, it expands Alzheimer’s and dementia care programs with $4 million in funding.
“Responsible budgeting helped the state generate a historically large surplus and our goal was to make strategic investments in key areas while still securing our financial future.” Jagler added, “I am proud of the work we have done on the budget to fund our most vital services while ensuring future stability. And we did it all while sending billions back to the taxpayers. A lot of people are going to be helped by this budget.”
If the budget is signed into law the rainy day fund will have a balance of more than $2 billion and the general fund will have a $450 million balance, the largest since 1995.
State Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, also responded to the bipartisan support of the state budget. Born is co-chair of the Joint Committee on Finance. This session’s budget bill received the highest number of votes in a generation — the last time it received more votes was in 2001 under a split legislature.
“This is a good budget for the citizens of Wisconsin,” Born said. “Representatives and senators on both sides of the aisle recognize this as we achieved the most votes in favor of a state budget in a generation. Governor Evers should recognize this as well and should sign this budget in whole. My Republican colleagues and I held hundreds of listening sessions around the state to gather input from constituents and this budget is a direct reflection of their priorities.
“In our proposal, we approved over $3.4 billion in tax cuts for individuals, families, and businesses, with the typical Wisconsin family seeing $1,200 in tax relief. We invested hundreds of millions in Wisconsin’s healthcare system to ensure all of our constituents have access to quality healthcare, and increased funding for broadband expansion grants by nearly $130 million. The proposal also increases funding for the local road improvement program and state highway rehabilitation program at higher levels than the governor, while also borrowing far less. Finally, we made significant investments in our students, putting more money into student mental health and special education, something we know all of our constituents are passionate about.
“This is a good budget for the State of Wisconsin. It sends significant tax relief to families and businesses, funds the priorities of people around the state, and puts hundreds of millions in the rainy day fund ensuring we are saving for the future. Governor Evers should take our lead and sign this budget.”
Both the Senate and Assembly approved the budget on a bipartisan vote and now the bill heads to the governor for final approval.
