Following is the Watertown TV weekly schedule for channel 985.
Monday, June 15 — 8 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly round-up; 8:30 a.m., City Department Brown Bag Lunch & Learns; 9 a.m., What Happens When a Dog Bites?; 9:30 a.m., Watertown High School 2019-20 sports highlights; 10 a.m., Memorial Day Ceremony 2020; 10:30 a.m., For Those Who Served; 11 a.m., St. Mark’s regular service; Noon, Harvest Market “Farm to Table;” 1:30 p.m., Watertown High School “Stairway to Heroin” presentation; 3:30 p.m., City Department Brown Bag Lunch & Learns; 4 p.m., What Happens When a Dog Bites?; 4:30 p.m., Watertown High School 2019-20 sports highlights; 5 p.m., Memorial Day Ceremony 2020; 5:30 p.m., For Those Who Served; 6 p.m., St. Mark’s regular service; 7 p.m., Praise in the Park.
Tuesday, June 16 — 8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran; 9 a.m., River Valley Church; 10 a.m., Pet of the Week; 10:30 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist; Noon, Immanuel Lutheran; 1 p.m., Fear Free Veterinary Care; 3 p.m., Good Shepherd; 4 p.m., River Valley Church; 5 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 5:30 p.m., Pet of the Week; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran; 8 p.m., Watertown High School local 2020 scholarship ceremony.
Wednesday, June 17 — 8 a.m., Maranatha Baptist University Building Bridges Presentation with Glory Global, Ixonia Bank, Data Tek; 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran; 10 a.m., Music for the Master; 10:30 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist; Noon, common council meeting; 1 p.m., Maranatha Baptist University Building Bridges Presentation with CNC Solutions, WRMC, Maas Bros.; 1:30 p.m., Maranatha Baptist University Building Bridges Presentation with Johnsonville, Bethesda, WisPak; 2 p.m., Maranatha Baptist University Building Bridges Presentation with Baker Rullman, Marquardt Village, Badgerland; 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran; 5 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 5:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 7 p.m., common council meeting; 8 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church; 9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown.
Thursday, June 18 — 8 a.m., common council meeting; 9 a.m., The Local Perspective; 9:30 a.m., For Those Who Served; 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 11 a.m., Moravian Church; Noon, St. Matthew’s Church; 1 p.m., Praise in the Park; 3 p.m., Harvest Market “Farm to Table”; 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 6 p.m., Moravian Church; 7 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 8 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 8:30 p.m., Watertown High School football vs. Monona Grove.
Friday, June 19 — 8 a.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 a.m., What Happens When a Dog Bites?; 9:30 a.m., Memorial Day Ceremony 2020; 10 a.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 11 a.m., Music for the Master; 11:30 a.m., Main Street Matters 2019; 1 p.m., Historic Urban Trolley; 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 4 p.m., What Happens When a Dog Bites?; 5 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 6 p.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly round-up; 6:30 p.m., City Department Brown Bag Lunch & Learns; 7 p.m., Mad City Jug Band.
Saturday, June 20 — 8 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly round-up; 8:30 a.m., City Department Brown Bag Lunch & Learns; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., Pet of the Week; 10:30 a.m., Watertown High School local 2020 scholarship ceremony; 12:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 1 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., Watertown High School 2019-20 sports highlights; 2:30 p.m., Fourth of July Parade 2019; 4:30 p.m., Memorial Day Ceremony 2020; 5 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 5:30 p.m., Pet of the Week; 6 p.m., Music for the Master; 6:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 7 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 7:30 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 8 p.m., Brew City Wrestling 2018.
Sunday, June 21 — 8 a.m., River Valley Alliance; 9 a.m., common council meeting; 10 a.m., St. Matthew’s; 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran; Noon, St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 1 p.m., St. Marks regular service; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 7 p.m., Moravian Church; 8 p.m., St. Luke’s; 9 p.m., St. Johns Ixonia.
