Beaver Dam man gets prison time for child porn

JUNEAU — A 51-year-old Beaver Dam man was sentenced to six years in prison Friday in Dodge County Circuit Court for possessing illicit images of children. Dodge Count Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow also sentenced Adam Biddle to 20 years of extended supervision.
In January, Biddle entered a no contest plea to three felony counts of possession of child pornography. Six additional felony charges were dismissed, but read into the record.
In 2020, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received two tips regarding possible child pornography that were being transmitted through online media accounts against an IP address that was tied to Biddle, the criminal complaint stated.
Beaver Dam Police officers executed a search warrant at Biddle’s residence and seized all of his electronic devices.
A review of Biddle’s account on a social media platform uncovered multiple images of child porn he sent to another user, the complaint stated. It also revealed he used derogatory terms to describe woman, believing that they should never been allowed to learn to speak, according to the criminal complaint.
Dodge County Assistant District Attorney Gilbert Thompson said during sentencing, “The defendant deserves lengthy confinement as he not only possessed images of child porn, but also distributed said images on multiple occasions.”
Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg agreed.
“The defendant clearly has an interest in depraved and criminal exploitation of children. However, beyond that, he also clearly has an extreme derogatory view of women,” Klomberg said during Biddle’s sentencing. “His commentary documented in the case evinces his beliefs that women are little more than objects for his amusement and abuse. I reject this notion in the strongest possible way. I find particularly-satisfying justice in the fact that he was sentenced for his crimes by the first female judge of this county.”
