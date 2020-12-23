As part of the Public Water Systems requirement to test water for lead and copper, Watertown Waterworks conducted tests from drinking water taps within its distribution system, and found a few violations.
The results found elevated levels of lead in the drinking water in five homes out of 8,608 service connections to homes and buildings, according to officials at the Watertown Waterworks.
The city was required to sample 30 sites for lead and copper, according to a city press release.
The city said regulations require systems to collect tap samples from sites served by the systems that are more likely to have plumbing materials containing lead.
If more than 10% of tap water samples exceed the lead action level of 15 parts per billion, or the copper action level of 1,300 parts per billion, then water systems are required to take additional actions.
Less than 15% of the customers have lead service lines, and of that 15%, the state Department of Natural Resources asked to have 3% of those sites sampled for this round of monitoring.
The department is investigating the reason for the elevated lead levels in the homes that sampled high. Department officials said the high levels could be due to the private home plumbing systems containing lead pipes.
The Water Department is working with elected city officials to review the corrosion control treatment, and replacement of full lead water service lines.
The Public Water Systems requires consumers be notified when lead and copper test results action level is exceeded.
A family doctor or pediatrician can perform a blood test for lead and provide information about the heath effects of elevated lead levels.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services at 608-266-1865, or the City of Watertown Health Department at 920-262-8090 can provide information regarding the health effects of lead, and how to have a child’s blood tested for lead levels.
