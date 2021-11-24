FDL County Jane Doe identified as Illinois woman

FOND DU LAC — The remains of a woman that were discovered 13 years ago in Fond du Lac County and east of Lomira in Dodge County have been identified as an 18-year-old from Rockford, Ill.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said that although he had no further information to share because this is a Fond du Lac County case, Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt wanted to share this information considering its proximity to Dodge County.
Waldschmidt announced that Tuesday Amy Marie Yearly was identified through DNA and forensic analysis including methods that were not available until more recently.
On Nov. 23, 2008, three hunters reported they had found the remains of a decomposed body on private in a shallow creek on Skyline Drive in the Town of Ashford in southeastern Fond du Lac County.
“Investigators from our office, working in conjunction with the medical examiner’s office, documented the scene, secured evidence, removed her body and began the in-depth process of trying to identify the woman we came to know as Jane Doe,” Waldschmidt said in a press conference. “In the weeks, months and years following the discovery of Jane Doe, hundreds of missing persons files were reviewed, leads and tips followed up on, and computer generated facial and physical composites were with the public, however, our Jane Doe remained unidentified.”
He said Jane Doe was laid to rest in the Cattaraugus Cemetery Dec. 7, 2011.
“We have always remained optimistic that someday we would be able to identify Jane Doe, and that is why this case has continuously been assigned to detectives since the investigation began,” Waldschmidt said.
In November 2016, two of Fond du Lac County’s Sheriff’s Office detectives were given the opportunity to present this case to to a panel of national experts and and a forensic anthropologist at the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children in Virginia.
“Based on the presentation, experts recommended that we exhume her body to collect bone, tooth and hair samples in order to conduct new forms of forensic testing that did not exist in 2008,” Waldschmidt said.
He said Jane Doe was exhumed April 26, 2018, and samples were collected and sent to numerous laboratories throughout the country that specialize in various forms of forensic analysis.
“Detectives received results from the forensic testing and used those results to compare to other known DNA profiles,” Waldschmidt said. “Genealogy research, assisted by national expert Barbara Rae-Venter, provided investigators new leads that led to identifying individuals believed to be direct relation to Jane Doe, and DNA samples were collected from these potential family members in hopes of confirming her identity.”
He said the investigation resulted in the positive identification of Jane Doe as Amy Marie Yeary, born Dec. 9, 1989 in Rockford, Ill. He added Yeary would have been 18 years old when she died in 2008. Waldschmidt said she was positively identified using three different means: comparison of DNA from her mother, comparison of DNA from her sister and a comparison of dental x-rays.
While speaking with Yeary’s mother, detectives learned that in the late summer of 2008, Yeary made a phone call to her mother and said she was Beloit and wanted a ride home. Her mother was living in northern Illinois at the time, but was unable to accommodate her daughter’s request.
“While no official missing person report was ever filed, Yeary’s family continued their own search, hoping to eventually make contact with her,” Waldschmidt said. “Identifying Amy Yeary is a big step in this complex and very active investigation, however, there is still much work that needs to be done to determine how and why she lost her life.”
He said investigators have also learned Yeary was a victim of human sex trafficking. He said she was often transient, and detectives learned she spent time in the Chicago, Beloit and Milwaukee areas in the weeks before her death.
“As we continue our investigation; today, we are asking for the public’s help,” Waldschmidt said. “If there is anyone who knew Amy Marie Yeary, has knowledge surrounding her death or knows how or why she would have traveled to southeastern Fond du Lac in the summer of 2008, we ask that you please come forward.”
Waldschmidt asked the public to call Fond du Lac County’s Sheriff’s Office Detective Ryan Murphy at 920-929-3380 or the Fond du Lac County Law Enforcement Tip Line at 920-906-4777 to leave an anonymous message.
