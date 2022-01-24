JUNEAU — With an innumerable amount of proposals expected for Dodge County’s $17.06 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, county supervisors approved the creation of an ad hoc committee Tuesday night.
The committee is being formed to review fund requests and will disband once its purpose is fulfilled.
The funds must address costs and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. There is a Feb. 1 hearing scheduled at 6 p.m. with the full county board to review all of the plans submitted. The meeting will be held at the county administration building Juneau/
All counties must commit to spending the money no later than 2024 and be expended by Dec. 31, 2026.
There have been several suggestions already received, including bonuses for county employees affected by COVID-19. Suggestions will also be received from county board members, county department heads, members of the public and representatives from area organizations and charities.
To help streamline the effort, Dodge County Board Chairman Russell Kottke had earlier suggested forming a committee to assist in narrowing the number of requests, but it was defeated. Those against Kottke’s idea argued that the full board of 33 members be involved in the decision-making process.
On Tuesday, however, the Land and Water Conservation Committee received permission to reverse the decision.
Andrew Johnson, a Land and Water Conservation Committee member, introduced the proposal.
“The committee’s purpose is to evaluate the proposals and to make recommendations to the entire county board,” Johnson. “The investment of the relief bonds is a tremendous responsibility entrusted to us as representatives of the people of Dodge County. The investment of these funds is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and much good could be done and should be done with them. We want to make sure to get this right.”
The screening process Johnson summarized will prioritize the proposals with a numeric system. The best proposals will be highlighted. All the proposals will still come to the full board. Board members are also invited to join the committee if they want.
“I have no objections to this committee being formed,” supervisor David Guckenberger said. “I am concerned that you will be devising a scoring system at the same time. If the proposals are supposed to have certain things, then supposedly the ones that don’t have those things should be tossed. I have some concerns that this ad hoc committee is going to be bound by some criteria that might hinder their ability to do good work.”
Supervisor Lisa Derr asked if ranking proposals one to five, and questioned if that system could be changed.
Dodge County Corporation Counsel Kim Nass said that one to five is just an example, and any form of ranking the proposals could be used with similar results.
“It could be one to 50 or whatever they decide,” Nass said. “This is just an example of how it might be done.”
Derr said criteria is needed when reviewing the requests.
“I believe we’ll be hamstrung without any criteria,” Derr said. “Can you imagine 33 people agreeing about a project with no criteria? Our committee decided we didn’t want to do it.”
She said she would like to see all the board members involved in the process.
“We want to be more inclusive,” she said. “We’re tired of being a divisive board. We’d like to get together and work together. Every single person on this board can join. If you want to regularly vote you have got to regularly attend.”
Dodge County’s ARPA Project Evaluation Committee will meet at least quarterly or more often when there are at least five project proposals available for review.
