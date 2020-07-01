LEBANON — The Lebanon Band will perform its first summer concert at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, the Lebanon Firemen’s Park.
The Lebanon Band is known for playing a variety of music, from waltzes and polkas, to show tunes and toe-tapping marches.
One can also enjoy a famous Lebanon Band hamburger. There is plenty of room at the park for social distancing. In case of rain, the band will play under the pavilion.
