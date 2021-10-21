JEFFERSON — Valerie Schmitt officially stepped up as administrative secretary to Jefferson school superintendent Charles Urness. But while she’s new to the position, she’s already a familiar face in the district.
Anyone who attended Jefferson High School events in the last few years, from homecoming to graduation and more, has probably seen Schmitt snapping photos along the sidelines.
Her work is also regularly seen on the school’s Facebook page.
With the retirement of the district’s longtime administrative secretary Debbie Hans, Schmitt will be continuing her commitment to the district on a new level.
Schmitt started working with the Jefferson schools in 2013, when she became head administrative assistant at Jefferson High School.
She stepped into that position at a time of transition in the Jefferson district, just as Mark Rollefson (most recently Jefferson schools superintendent) assumed the high school principalship, with Steve Dinkel new to the role of associate principal.
It was also the year Jefferson High School opened its newly renovated and expanded building following a major referendum project.
Schmitt served essentially as a business manager at the high school, dealing with staffing and time-off requests, obtaining substitutes as necessary, and also overseeing student registration, schedules and other data.
She also oversaw parent communications, eventually adding responsibilities as digital communications manager.
In that role, Schmitt tried to get out to student activities as often as possible.
“I wanted pictures for our website and Facebook, and I just wanted to be out there with the kids at events,” she said.
Schmitt said she loved her job at the high school and would have stayed there if Hans had not decided it was time to retire as administrative secretary to the superintendent.
Recognizing what a coveted position this was and how rarely an opportunity like this arises, Schmitt decided she had to try for it.
“I would have waited a few years, but with Deb leaving, it was a logical next step,” Schmitt said.
Schmitt and her family live in Lake Mills, but they’re Eagles through-and-through. Her two children are open-enrolled in the Jefferson schools, the older one in the seventh-grade at Jefferson Middle School and the younger one in the fifth-grade at West Elementary School.
Schmitt said her family’s experience with the Jefferson schools has been terrific and she is eager to work alongside district decision-makers as they strive to serve area students, families and the community as a whole well into the future.
