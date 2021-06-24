JUNEAU — Dodge County officials are seeking public input on a strategic plan. The county board is in the process of developing the plan to identify future countywide priorities.
Dodge County Board Chairman Russell Kottke is encouraging county residents, employers and community stakeholders to take the online survey to give input on priorities to assist the board in making budgetary and programming decisions.
Brett Remington of Blue Rock WI, a Mukwonago-based consulting firm, is facilitating the planning process.
The survey is active at www.co.dodge.wi.us on the county website as of Wednesday and will be open through July 23.
County board strategic planning meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at the Dodge County Administration Building in Juneau.
The public is welcome to attend and observe the strategic plan meetings.
