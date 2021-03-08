JUNEAU — Since the abrupt end of a court case involving a sidewalk project last month, Juneau City Attorney Andrew Griggs said it should serve as a reminder that contesting a sidewalk assessment is not a good way to spend money.
The Slayton family filed a suit against the City of Juneau in May 2019 in light of a street construction project on Downie Drive and Leonard Avenue that included new curb and gutter, driveway aprons and sidewalks.
Residents were assessed for the sidewalks on their property taxes, which is allowed under state law. The City of Juneau has its own ordinance requiring the addition of sidewalks on streets without them during reconstruction projects.
Griggs said Jeffrey and Jacqueline Slayton previously filed for a summary judgment in their favor asking a judge to find that the city did not adequately demonstrate the sidewalks would bring a benefit to them under the law. They sought to have the assessment of $4,000 modified or overturned.
The family, who still resides in Juneau, has said that they chose the house because it was on a cul-de-sac with no sidewalks. The Slaytons argued the changes led to the loss of mature trees in the yard, elderly neighbors who moved after not being able to maintain the sidewalk and a position that sidewalks present a safety issue for their family and others, including the elderly.
However, Griggs said the city filed its own motion last November arguing that the sidewalk assessments do not present an issue for trial and the city simply has the power to install and assess for sidewalks under the law.
He said the city argued that the benefits of the infrastructure to the property will, it hopes, outlast the property owner, and that requires the city to consider the personal circumstances of each property owner is not reasonable.
The Slaytons’ motion to oppose the city late last November argued that the city’s motion missed the deadline and must be denied. The matter was set for trial Jan. 14 and 15, but the Slaytons decided to settle the case Jan. 13 and pay the full assessment.
“It’s almost impossible for any homeowner to contest a sidewalk assessment because the courts have found it does benefit a property,” Griggs said.
