Halloween Hunt in the Parks — Search the city parks for Halloween images and take photos of them as part of an epic scavenger hunt. Collect them all and win a goodie bag prize. Participate any time between Oct. 23 and 31. Turn a completed form in to the Parks and Recreation Office between Oct. 23 and Nov. 4 to claim a prize. As a bonus, get into the Halloween spirit by wearing a costume while on the hunt and take a photo. Costumes will be judged after the event and the best will be awarded a prize. There is no fee to participate in this event. Registration is now being accepted at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
Fall Family Bingo — Sign up for a season of family fun. Enjoy fall activities together to complete a Bingo — or 2 or 3 or blackout. Each completed Bingo gives a participant a chance to win the grand prize — a Parks & Rec Gift Certificate. There is no fee for this activity. A Bingo sheet will be emailed after registration. Return the Bingo sheet to the Park and Rec Department Office or email it to parkrecprogramming@gmail.com by Nov. 20. Registration is now being accepted online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Sign up today. The sooner a person registers, the more time they have for some fall fun with the family.
Family Prize Contest, Home Edition — Sign up to have some family fun over the Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend. It’ll be a race to finish a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle. The family that finishes the puzzle in the fastest time will receive a family game/movie night gift package, and all families get to keep the puzzle. The contest will take place remotely at the participants’ homes Nov. 26-29. Puzzles will be delivered to participants’ homes before Nov. 26. Cost is $20 per city resident family and $30 per non-city resident family. Registration is currently being accepted online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
Ballet, tap and dance — The department offers this program on Mondays, Wednesdays or Thursdays beginning the week of Oct. 26. A variety of levels are offered beginning with three-year-olds. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park and Rec Office. Participants must wear a mask, practice social distancing, use sanitizer and parents are not allowed to wait in the building.
American Red Cross Babysitters Course with optional pediatric CPR and first aid — Start a babysitting business on the right foot by learning how to be safe, how to handle behavior issues, playtime and activity options, basic child care needs including diapering and feeding, and much, much more. In the extended course option, a person can also learn American Red Cross First Aid and Child and Infant CPR and receive two-year certifications. This class is for boys and girls ages 11-15. Class will be held Nov. 9 and Nov. 10 from 4-7:30 p.m. for the Babysitter’s Training Course and Nov. 16 from 4-8 p.m. for the Child and Infant First Aid/CPR Course. Cost is $70 for Babysitter’s Training only; $105 for Babysitter’s Training and Child and Infact First Aid/CPR. Pre-registration is required and limited space is available. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
Park amenities — A limited number of tennis courts at Brandt/Quirk Park, along with Clark Park and Riverside Park Tennis Courts, Skate Park, Batting Cages at Washington and Brandt/Quirk Parks, and the Disc Golf Course at Brandt/Quirk Park are open. The city is instituting a 10-person limit while exercising and ask that everyone practices social distancing at all times. For tennis, only singles play is permitted, no doubles play, along with a one-hour time limit per court. Reserve a batting cage and court time on our RecDesk Website (https://watertownwi.recdesk.com). Please watch our Facebook page for updates.
Indoor pool — The Indoor Pool is open for adult Lap Swim/Deep Water Aqua Jogging times. Appointments in advance are required by registering online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Appointments are filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. Drop-in visits are not permitted. 45-minute time slots are available, with a maximum of one swimmer per lane. Symptom screenings are performed at the entrance, and face masks must be worn in the facility when not in the pool water (participants must provide their own face masks). Social distancing is required. Locker room facilities are closed/changing facilities are not available — please plan to wear your swimsuit to and from the pool. Cost is $4 or a Season Pass.
Individual swim lessons — Work independently with a swim instructor and create a personalized swim plan. Practice and learn skills, meet goals, and have fun in the pool water. Lessons are 40 minutes long and held during scheduled lap swim times. Participants and instructors will coordinate their schedules to find dates/times that work for both, and work with the Park and Recreation Department to reserve available pool space. Swim instructors remain on the pool deck/social distance and wear a mask. Children must be accompanied and assisted in the water during the lesson by their parent/guardian unless the child meets skills/proficiency and safety requirements. Fee is $75 for 3 lessons for city residents/$112.50 for non-city residents, or $120 for 6 lessons for city residents/$180/non-city residents. See the online registration site at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com for more details and to register.
