Conservative Don Pridemore of Hartford has announced that he will be running as a write-in candidate for the 13th State Senate District in April.
Pridemore said people have contacted him to say they want more choices on the ballot.
“Numerous supporters have of mine have asked that I do this even though it is a long shot to win,” Pridemore said. “People do want a better choice of candidates than are currently on the ballot, rather than vote for one, or hold their nose and choose. Some candidates claim they are conservative, but fall short of that status.”
Pridemore said he wants to see more control on state spending, because increased spending increases taxes and, “Wisconsin is still a high tax state,” he said.
He asked what candidate in the election has shown leadership in the areas of the Second Amendment, protecting the unborn and election reform?
Pridemore said if a voter supports senators Steve Nass, Andre Jacque and Duey Strobel, then they should be comfortable supporting him in the election on April 6.
