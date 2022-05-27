Local scholarships valued at over $500,000 were presented to Watertown High School seniors at the annual awards program Thursday evening in the auditorium of Watertown High School.
In addition to the many local awards presented, a number of students received financial aids packages from the universities they plan to attend, substantially raising that figure of local support.
Heading the list of winners was Jacob Tietz who received scholarships totaling $34,300. He received a Muriel Thauer award of $12,000, academic excellence award of $9,000, a $7,500 Joseph and Sharon Darcey foundation award, $4,800 Ella Ruebhausen award, $500 FFA alumni award and a $500 Nack award.
Tietz is the son of Randy and Tammy Tietz and plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison, majoring in accounting and minoring in agricultural economics.
Nathan Kehl received a total of $33,000 in local scholarships. They included the Rev. F. W. and Ruth Lemke Memorial Scholarship valued at $21,000, academic excellence, $9,000; Veldhuizen award, $1,500; Booster Club award of $1,000 and the Nack award for $500.
Kehl is the son of Dean and Marty Kehl and plans to attend Marquette University.
Owen Harris was awarded $32,750 in scholarships, including the Lemke award, $21,000; Herb Kohl award, $10,000; Booster Club, $1,000; Student Council, $500; AL School award $250.
Harris is the son of Crist and Jen Harris and will pursue a degree in actuarial sciences at UW-Madison.
Jackson Barta and Madilyn Brunner each received a $30,000 Karl H. Zinzer scholarship.
Barta is the son of Todd and Jayne Barta and plans to attend UW-Madison and study engineering mechanics. Brunner is the daughter of Amanda Brunner and Mike Brunner and plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse.
Taylor Wruck, received $30,000 in scholarships. They included a $21,000 Lemke award, and a $9,000 Academic Excellence Award. He is the son of Jeremy and Amy Wruck and plans to attend Carroll University and major in education.
Margaret Strupp was awarded $28,750 in scholarships. They included the $26,000 Joseph award, $1,750 from AAUW and $1,000 from the Booster Club. She is the daughter of Sherry and Louis Strupp and plans to attend Coe College, majoring in pre-med.
Andrew Dettmann was awarded $28,000 in scholarships. They included the $20,000 Joseph E. Davies scholarship, a $7,500 Darcey award and $500 from the FFA Alumni. Dettmann is the son of Mike and Sue Dettmann and plans to attend UW-Madison and major in agronomy.
Emily Kranz was named recipient of a $21,000 Lemke scholarship and a $500 Amacher award. She is the daughter of Matt and Amy Kranz and will be attending UW-Madison, majoring in chemistry.
Aden Clark was awarded the $21,000 Lemke scholarship and a $1,000 Booster Club award. He is the son of Elliott and Amy Clark.
Madeline Kilps received the $21,000 Lemke award along with a $500 social studies award and $250 from the National Honor Society. She is the daughter of Linda and Jason Kilps and plans to attend St. Norbert College.
Dylan Geske was awarded the $21,000 Lemke scholarship. Her is the son of John and Jill Geske and plans to attend UW-Madison and study electrical engineering.
Sujeiry Villarreal was presented with $18,250 in scholarships, including the $15,000 Larry and Sally Reich award, $1,000 from the Watertown Lions Club, $750 from Ixonia Firement and $1,500 from AL Nursing. She is the daughter of Arnulfo Villarreal and Guadalupe Medina.
Mia DelFrate was awarded $14,800 in scholarships. They included the $9,000 Weigel award, $4,800 Ruebhausen award, $500 VFW Citizenship Award and a $500 student council award. She is the daughter of Nick and Courtney Nass and plans to attend UW-Madison and major in statistics.
Christian Rhodes received the $12,000 Thauer award and a $500 VFW Citizenship award. He is the son of Joseph and Lorraine Rhodes and plans to attend UW-Madison and major in engineering/business
Megan Hurtgen received the $12,000 Thauer award. She is the daughter of Charles and Melissa Hurtgen and plans to attend University of Minnesota and study accounting and Spanish.
Luis Avila Vette received a total of $11,950 in awards. They included the $7,500 Darcey award, $1,500 Grelton award, $1,200 Conservation award, $1,250 Skalitzky award and $500 conservation award. He is the son of Jorge Avila and Kimberly Vette Avila. He plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and major in agronomy.
Emma Lemke was awarded $11,850 in scholarships. They included the $9,000 Weigel award, $2,000 Wurtzinger award, a $500 Social Studies award, $250 AL School and a $100 Gettysburg address award. She is the daughter of Mark and Melissa Lemke and plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Lily Gifford received the $10,000 Brandt/Quirk award and the $1,000 Booster Club award. She is the daughter of John and Julie Gifford and plans to attend Loras College and study elementary education.
Carter Hesse was awarded the $10,000 Herb Kohl scholarship and a $1,000 American Legion award. He is the son of Bart and Patricia Hesse and plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and major in humanities.
Maryann Gudenkauf received $11,000 in awards, including a $ 7,500 Darcey award, $1,500 from Rock River Rescue, $1,500 Kyle Kuehl Memorial and $500 FFA Alumni award. She is the daughter of Mike and Anna Gudenkauf. She plans to attend UW-Madison and major in dairy science.
Iris Liesch received the $10,000 Coogan scholarship and a $1,000 American Legion award. She is the daughter of David and Amy Liesch and plans to attend UW-Platteville.
Madison Peters was awarded the $10,000 Maas scholarship. She is the daughter of Tanya and William Peters. She plans to attend the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
A number of other scholarships were also awarded at the program Thursday evening. Recipients of those awards are listed in the chart on this page.
