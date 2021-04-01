MADISON — State Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam joined his Assembly Republican colleagues in announcing how part of $3.2 billion in federal funding from the American Recue Plan Act of 2021 should be prioritized to help Wisconsin residents.
On Tuesday, the governor vetoed the Truth in Spending Act, legislation which would have allowed for legislative oversight of these federal funds.
“Unfortunately, Governor Evers has chosen the go-it-alone approach,” said Born. “While I do agree with some of what the governor proposed, like investments in Wisconsin businesses and our tourism industry, I don’t believe the governor invests nearly enough in broadband, and unfortunately, completely neglected to address our long-term care industry which has been hit extremely hard by COVID-19.”
Assembly Republicans outlined a proposal which included aid to households in the form of checks directly back to Wisconsin property owners, investments in Wisconsin’s long-term care facilities and their workforce, and a $500 million investment in broadband expansion. These items are aimed at some of Wisconsin’s hardest hit groups, from homeowners who have had their income impacted over the last year from job loss or reduced hours, to long-term care facilities and their workforce that bore the brunt of the pandemic.
“My biggest priority with this federal funding is to direct this money to those who have been hit the hardest, like Wisconsin’s long-term care facilities and their workforce, and putting money back into the hands of the residents of Wisconsin,” said Born. “The people of Wisconsin can spend their money better than the government, which is why the proposal focusing on aid to households is so critical. This is their money and they should be able to spend it.”
Assembly Republicans will continue to work with their Senate colleagues to prioritize these federal funds and hope that Governor Evers will engage with the legislature on this issue.
