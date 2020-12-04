A Watertown couple is bringing some much-needed light to the City of Watertown in these dark times.
With the last eight months dominated by headlines of COVID-19 and lockdowns, Joe and Laurie Haberkorn wanted to put more love and light in a year that most want to forget.
The couple decided to continue with their family’s longtime tradition of hanging holiday lights, but not with just a few strands of bulbs. Instead, they transformed their front and backyard into a colorful winter wonderland.
The holiday extravaganza has motorists stopping their vehicles, tuning their radios to a particular station and listening to Christmas music in sync with the flickering and festive lights that come alive in the darkness.
“We had more than 50-plus people here following the Christmas Parade of Lights last weekend (Nov. 28),” Laurie said. “They walked all around our backyard to see the light displays.”
Joe Haberkorn said the tradition of decorating with holiday lights began with his father also named Joe.
“When the Watertown Daily Times would hold a contest on holiday lights, my father would win every time,” Joe said.
“It was tradition for us to go to Grandpa’s house the day after Thanksgiving to see all of the lights,” Laurie said.
Although Joe’s father passed away, it didn’t stop the tradition of putting up the lights. The display just moved to a few of the Haberkorns’ homes before eventually coming to 1414 Center Street in Watertown. All together, the tradition has been going on for nearly 35 years.
“We wanted to try and put some joy in people’s hearts because of the year we are having,” he said.
“I’m sure Grandpa is smiling down on us from heaven,” Laurie said.
When asked how many strands of lights and cords are used to power the spectacular dancing and dazzling lights, the couple just laughed.
“There’s a lot,” Joe smiled.
The displays were put up during the first week in November when it was unseasonably warm. It took them 40 hours, but it goes quickly, Laurie said.
“We had the entire family helping,” Laurie beamed. “We’re lucky to have three electrical engineers in the family.”
She said the holiday displays are in pieces so following New Year’s Day they begin to take the sections apart and store them in the garage for next year.
“Taking the display down depends on the weather and how much snow we have on the ground, too,” Laurie said.
Joe’s neighbor, Zack Fraser, who lives at 1416 Center St., said he enjoys the lights.
“Every year, they seem to outdo themselves,” he said. “They do it big every year and there’s plenty of people who stop by to see the lights.”
The Haberkorns turn on the display about 5 and shut it down at 9 each night.
“They are respectful of their neighbors,” Fraser said. “They are really good people.”
With all of their decorations out in their yard, one would think the inside of Haberkorn’s home would be also be decked with holiday cheer.Not so.
The couple have a small decorated tree. That’s it.
“If we want to see Christmas decorations we look out our windows,” Joe chuckled.
