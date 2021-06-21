JUNEAU — Although county officials were mulling potential bonuses for employees, who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic, they turned 180 degrees and decided against it. Instead of money, it looks like they’ll get a pat on the back.
Dodge County Administrator Jim Mielke proposed the concept of providing a COVID-19 Thank You Initiative to county employees at the March 23 Human Resources and Labor Negotiations meeting.
Mielke said then the concept equates to a pro-rated bonus for part-time employees and $500 for full-time employees. He did not say in March how many employees would receive the bonus.
When Mielke was pushed for an answer as to why the decision was made against the potential bonuses, he placed the burden on county board members. He said Dodge County Supervisor Richard Greshay of Horicon will propose a new resolution to the full county board when it meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
A call to Greshay was not returned before deadline.
The resolution by Greshay was signed by the entire Dodge County Human Resources and Labor Negotiations committee: Joseph Marsik of Columbus, Dennis Schmidt of Juneau, Dan Hilbert of Beaver Dam and Karen Kuehl of Mayville.
“He (Richard Greshay) worked on the resolution with corporation counsel and other county supervisors on the Human Resources and Labor Negotiations committee,” Mielke said.
When Mielke was asked how many county employees may still be working at home because of COVID-19 or back at work he said employees are following county policy and “doing nothing more than continuing a high level of service now as we did during the pandemic.”
He did not provide a direct answer.
Human Resources and Labor Negotiations Chairman Marsik said the resolution has nothing to do with money for employees.
“It’s a ‘thank you’ for working during COVID-19 and continuing the services the county provides to the public,” Marsik said.
The resolution states, “…the Dodge County Board of Supervisors wishes to recognize the dedication of Dodge County employees and to express its appreciation to Dodge County employees who maintained and delivered quality county services during the pandemic, performing exemplary on behalf of the citizens and visitors of Dodge County and providing county services in a safe and orderly fashion.”
When Marsik was questioned about the change in potential bonuses to a resolution thanking county employees, he said it came down to the budget.
“The true thing is when we looked at the budget it didn’t look like we had the extra funds in the budget for it,” Marsik said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.