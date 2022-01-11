The Watertown Unified School District is offering an opportunity to provide feedback to the WUSD Board of Education on the potential uses for federal funds designated for the WUSD.
The district will be holding a listening session to gather input on Wednesday, at 5 p.m. for families and community members through a virtual Zoom meeting.
These federal funds — ESSER III dollars — are part of the American Rescue Plan approved by Congress in March of 2021, and the WUSD has been allocated approximately 4.7 million dollars in ESSER III funds.
“Districts across the country will be engaging in meaningful consultation with stakeholders in regards to ESSER III expenditures, and as we plan to strategically use these funds to support our students, we want to consider the important input of all of our WUSD key stakeholder groups,” WUSD Administrator Cassandra Schug said.
At the listening session on Wednesday, WUSD Director of Business Services Mike Williamson will present an outline of what the ESSER III dollars are, how they can be spent, and the WUSD’s initial plans to allocate these funds in alignment with strategic plan objectives. Families and community members will then have the opportunity to provide input about how these funds should be allocated.
“This is an important and rare opportunity to improve the WUSD in a way that is not always financially feasible and we hope to have public input for consideration,” Schug said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.