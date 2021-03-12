BEAVER DAM — State Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, will host an additional budget listening session in Juneau at the end of March and has also finalized the Beaver Dam listening session location.

These sessions provide constituents with the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback on the 2021-23 biennial budget that the Legislature will vote on later this year.

The additional listening sessions are scheduled for 9 a.m., Saturday, March 27 at the Juneau Public Library; and 1 p.m. Monday, March 29 at the Beaver Dam Unified School District Educational Service Center.

Residents who plan on attending are encouraged to practice Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

