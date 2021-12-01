The American Red Cross blood drive in Watertown Monday collected 78 pints of blood, below its goal of 89 pints.
The second day of the drive was held Tuesday.
During Monday’s blood drive, there were 19 power reds or double donations, 59 pints of whole blood and six were deferred.
Gloria Higgins hit the 15 gallon mark, Bonnie Loersch, six gallons, Elaine Uperman, two gallons; and to date, Bill Neeman has donated a gallon.
Power Reds donors included Karen Borth, Patrick Chwala, John Gosdeck, Michael Meyer, Andy Penza, Tom Schultz, Cynthia Stratford, Wendy Thayer, Robert Webster, and Michael Zwolanek.
Other donors included Julie Blase, Todd Barta, Kyle Bergdoll, Lawrence Carlson, Rebecca Cole, Marcia Bronze Heidi Deglow, Kristine Eckert, Joy Flannery, David Engle, John Flint, Judith Frohling, Donnell Geib, Vickie Genz, Michael Gruncel, Tammy Gunderson, Ed Hahn, Mary Held, Jim Hogan, Michael Holzhueter, Karen Homb, Mike Hoppenrath, Scott Hubbard, Alan Jeffers, Gayle Johnson, James Kaap, Linda Kilps, Debra Kneser, Emilie Kreilkamp, Patricia Kuerschner, Julie Kulke-Krueger, Wendy Lippert, Beverly Lorenz, John McConville, Renee Messerschmidt, David Meyer, Backy Miller, Nancy Miller, Paul Neis, Dale Nemitz, Mary Nilsen, Vicky Penza, Mary Petrie, Rachel Richart, Rhonda Ritschke, Cathy Roberts, Michael Rowoldt, Lloyd Schliewe, Carol Schloesser, Joanne Schmidt, Cynthia Schultz, Sandra Schultz, Kitty Stueber, Jerome Teska, Shari Uecker, Irene Vogt, Walter Vogt, Lucinda Wagner, Mary Weiland, Jim Wilkes, Robie Wolter, Ashley Zoellick, and Casey Zoellick.
