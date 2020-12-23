Lebanon Elementary School will be seeing a name change following Watertown Unified School District Board action Monday evening approving the alteration.
The change to Lebanon Environmental Agricultural Pathways Elementary, or LEAP Elementary, coincides with the school’s evolution into a learning institution that, in the words of Principal Mark Getz, will have an “updated focus” that will hopefully attract students who exercise open enrollment options. It will continue to support students already being served. There are no other schools with such a focus in the area.
“We think people will be intrigued by the name,” Getz said.
After taking information from listening sessions and other sources, the district’s vision for the school includes cultivation of students as “responsible citizens and stewards of the land.” The school will specialize in project-based learning that is connected to the environment.
Several groups were thanked for their support during the study process, including the Lebanon PTO, the community, school staff and the school district board.
“I appreciate the work that has been going into this, despite everything else that has been going on,” WUSD Board President Tony Arnett said, referring to the complications the COVID-19 pandemic has inflicted on the district.
School district officials agreed that marketing of the new concept for the Lebanon school should begin early next month.
“The new name and identity will be locked in and then marketing can take place,” Arnett said. “We will encourage existing families to stay (at the school) and new ones to come.”
Getz spoke with the Daily Times after the board’s approval of the name change and evolution in educational concept.
He said the idea of the “LEAP” acronym and concept change first come up in the summer and fall of this year and the responses from the community, as well as families concerned have been supportive and involved.
“(Watertown School District Superintendent) Cassandra Schug hosted many listening and planning sessions with Lebanon families and staff in the winter of 2019-20 to narrow down the focus of an environmental school,” Getz said.
In a nutshell, Getz said, the concept change means that core skills of students will be emphasized, alongside opportunities for children to engage in projects and problems through the lens of environmental and agricultural education.
“We use the term ‘pathways’ in the title of the school to suggest that there are strands within environmental education that students may pursue with their projects,” Getz said. “Habitat restoration and wildlife might be one such strand. As with any new undertaking, there’ll be a period of time where the school grows into its identity.”
According to Getz, there will be many typical aspects of the school day in terms of foundational skills.
“So the basics will continue to be an important aspect,” Getz said. “Without those, it becomes more difficult to advance to more challenging work.”
Grades affected are kindergarten through grade 5.
The principal said the school district wants families to understand that an environmental school will emphasize unique aspects that a common experience might not.
“All of our schools are doing unique things and some are built around general themes, like Lincoln STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) or our dual-language program at Schurz,” Getz said. “We have options for many tastes and interests, including conventional schooling experiences.”
The LEAP name and concept change takes place with the school’s official opening in fall of 2021.
“Lebanon LEAP will develop over the next five years, so as to execute its mission and vision,” Getz said. “We expect exciting things.”
