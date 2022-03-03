JEFFERSON — Jefferson County is undertaking investigation into the feasibility of creating a friends group for its popular and growing parks system.
The often rustic parks of Jefferson County are unique, in part, because they have received remarkable support from both county government and the public over the past several decades.
They have also been viewed as especially important in the region because they sit as islands of natural beauty along the heavily traveled Interstate 94 corridor between the state’s most densely populated and urbanized counties of Dane, Waukesha and Milwaukee.
“Jefferson County needs you, and anyone you know, who may be interested in participating in a two-part discussion to explore interest and support in creating a Friends of Jefferson County Parks group,” an announcement from the county stated this week. “The overarching goal of the meetings will be to assess unmet needs in our park system, and interest in our community to create a working group committed to addressing those needs.”
Jefferson County, in collaboration with the University of Wisconsin-Extension, will be hosting two working group meetings this month to assess how it can build consensus to get this initiative off the ground and Jefferson County Parks Supervisor Kevin Wiesmann said there is nothing all that new about a friends group for parks being considered. They’ve existed here in the past.
“The Jefferson County Parks Department had a volunteer coordinator years ago — sometime between 2007 and 2009,” Wiesmann said. “Through that position, there were multiple friends groups that coalesced around specific parks.”
For example, according to Wiesmann, the Friends of Korth Park and the Friends of Rose Lake were the two most prominent groups that completed park improvement projects and fundraising. Friends of Rose Lake is still a functioning group, focused on the resources at Dorothy Carnes County Park and a more recent group, Friends of Crawfish River County Park, has raised funds for habitat work at the park for the past five years.
Wiesmann said the idea for a potential friends group for parks as been floating around the county for quite some time.
“It’s something that I wanted to prioritize in our annual work plan the last two years,” he said. “With that being said, we’ve had a lot of interaction with some of our community members who felt like this was the time to move this concept forward.”
When asked what a friends group might do for the county’s parks, Wiesmann said that question lies at the heart of why the friends group working and brainstorming sessions are being held.
“What are some of the unmet desires and needs in our park system and how can we create a framework to work toward meeting those needs?” Wiesmann asked. “The first thing in my mind that continues to be a shortfall of our department is funding and fundraising for projects. How could a friends group help us build a ‘parks fund’ to help support volunteers, special projects, programming and other things?”
He said the county has an anonymous, private sponsor at Garman Nature Preserve who has provided funding for interpretation, way-finding signs and restoration work that wouldn’t get done by park staff alone.
“If we could develop a system-wide fund similar to that model, there would be tremendous opportunity for additional features and improvements in our parks and trails,” Wiesmann said.
He added that he doesn’t envision there being a limit on how big a friends group for the parks might get.
“I think if the friends group has a board of directors making decisions, it should be a manageable size, but membership could be unlimited,” he said. “This really depends on the direction of the conversations and what this groups thinks is realistic or not.”
Wiesmann said the question of how a friends group might be structured and what kind of control the county might have over it will likely be determined, in part, at the upcoming planning meetings and in the process of group formation.
“Some friends groups are housed and managed directly by the parks department and some are very independent organizations,” he said. “My hope would be that this type of group will work closely with our department in meeting specific, pre-identified needs and goals.”
Wiesmann said friends groups of parks are common in other Wisconsin counties.
“We’ve been working directly with Waukesha and Dane Counties to review how they work with their friends groups and what works for them, what they see as challenges and where they have had success,” Wiesmann said. “Many counties and state parks have location-specific friends groups similar to our Friends of Rose Lake in Jefferson County. Friends Groups operate in different capacities depending on the entity or resource they are connected to. They complete fundraising for specific projects and do on-the-ground volunteerism to complete habitat or trails projects. There is a wide array of friends groups and volunteer groups throughout Wisconsin.”
Wiesmann said the concept of forming a friends group for the parks has not been driven by any county board member concerns that the county might be over-extending itself in acquiring park property and thus incurring need for more maintenance personnel.
“I don’t think we’ve overextended ourselves in any way at this point when it comes to maintenance of designated park lands and trails,” he said. “There is, however, tremendous goodwill in the county for the parks and trails that we manage, and I think we should be harnessing that goodwill into working groups that can build on the sentiment and continue to make our spaces better for everyone. I think there are a lot of opportunities to celebrate our past successes and we need to continue to build on the community partnerships we have available to us to make sure we can meet the challenges of the future.”
The friends group brainstorming and working sessions will be blended, with in-person and virtual options available. They will be held on March 8 and 22 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Both sessions are at the UW-Extension Building, Room 12, 864 Collins Road, Jefferson.
To register for the sessions, follow the link at https://forms.gle/XLQS9j7PtkV1sJir5.
