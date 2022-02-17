Beth Huber and Paul Conway emerged Tuesday as the top vote getters in the primary election for Dodge County Supervisor District 19.
Huber earned 85 votes, 13 more than Paul Conway’s 72. Anthony Mau earned 55 votes in the contest, and was eliminated.
The two political newcomers — Huber and Conway — will now move to the April 5 ballot. The District 19 seat consists of the towns of Emmet and Wards 2 and 3 in the town of Lebanon.
While Huber is running on her ties to the community, Conway is emphasizing his lifetime in public service in firefighting.
Huber of N1131 County Highway L in Watertown, has lived three years in District 19. She grew up in Whitewater, but spent time on her grandparents’ farm in Watertown. She has been self-employed as a lawyer in California and Wisconsin. Huber was also a farmer for three years in Watertown.
Conway of N2051 Poplar Grove Road in Watertown has lived in District 19 for seven years. He is a third-generation firefighter having served 31 years in the field, retiring as chief of operations for Milwaukee in 2012.
He is also president of Conway Shield, a fire protection equipment supplier in New Berlin.
Allen Behl of Watertown held the seat for 18 1/2 years, but chose not to run again.
Also in a primary contest Tuesday, current Dodge County Supervisor Nancy Kavazanjian and Donald Lunak, Sr. were the top two vote getters with 114 and 42, respectively. Jeanne Steiner garnered 28 votes, and was eliminated.
The seat consist of Wards 3 through 5 in the Town of Beaver Dam.
