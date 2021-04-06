CITY OF WATERTOWN
100% of wards reporting
Alderman District 1 (one seat)
Tom C. Pasche (inc.) 274
Joel Blase 227
WATERTOWN SCHOOL BOARD (five seats)
75% of wards reporting
David Smith (inc.) 1,649
Adam Bainbridge (inc.) 1,142
Fred Jandt (inc.) 1,216
David Schroeder 1,518
Tina Johnson 1,937
William Runke 985
Katie Najarian 1,448
Craig Wortman 1,354
Tony Arnett (inc.) 1.863
13th STATE SENATE DISTRICT
70% of wards reporting
Melissa Winker (D) 13,803 John Jagler (R) 15,631
Spencer Zimmerman (Trump Conservative) 1,442
Ben Schmitz (American
Solidarity) 159
STATE SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC SCHOOLS
59% of wards reporting
√Jill Underly 335,664
Deborah Kerr 255,922
JEFFERSON COUNTY
CITY OF JEFFERSON
100% of wards reporting
Alderperson (four seats)
Jim Horn (inc.) 372
√Toby Tully Jr. (inc.) 582
√Peg Beyer (inc.) 532
√Bill Brandel (inc.) 540
√Laurie Teeter 495
CITY OF LAKE MILLS
100% of wards reporting
Alderperson (at large, one seat)
Michael Foster (inc.) 522
√Catherine Bishop 699
TOWN OF AZTALAN
100% of wards reporting
Town chairman
√Jeremy Chwala 205
Scott Masche (inc.) 193
Town supervisor (two seats)
√Larry Christianson (inc.) 279
Dawn Miller 157
√Michael Burow (inc.) 182
TOWN OF CONCORD
100% of wards reporting
Town Chairman
Erick Frommgen 226
√Dale Konle 228
Town of Supervisor (two seats)
√Lloyd Zastrow (inc.) 319
Diana Radtke 109
√William Ingersoll (inc.) 355
TOWN OF IXONIA
100% of wards reporting
Town chairman
√Perry Goetsch (inc.) 676
Tom Carey 615
Town Supervisor (two seats)
√Peter Mark (inc.) 638
√Rick Ziegler 701
Andrew Maduscha 481
Clark Eckert 592
TOWN OF LAKE MILLS
100% of wards reporting
Town chairman
Brian Benisch (write-in) x
Tom Buechel (write-in) x
Referendum (advisory)
Shall the Town of Lake Mills borrow funds in an amount not to exceed $317,887.09 for the public purpose of contributing its share of the cost of constructing and equipping an addition to and remodeling the existing building for the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS District, including acquiring the land located at 275 West Main Street, Cambridge, Wisconsin and consisting of approximately 1.0 acre and completing related site improvements?
Yes x
No x
TOWN OF MILFORD
100% of wards reporting
Town chairman
Matthew Kaminski (inc.) 134
√Steve Kube 136
TOWN of SULLIVAN
100% of wards reporting
Town supervisor (two seats)
Gary Jackson (inc.) 149
√Barry Boos (inc.) 201
√Paul Goeglein 170
TOWN OF WATERTOWN
100% of wards reporting
Chairman
√John Thoma 311
Richard Gimler (inc.,
write-in) 121
DODGE COUNTY
TOWN OF ASHIPPUN
100% of wards reporting
Town Supervisors (one seat)
Nathan Earl Austin 259
√David Guckenberger 305
TOWN OF CLYMAN
100% of wards reporting
Referendum (advisory)
Should the Town of Clyman Board purchase land for the purpose of building a new Town Hall in the Town of Clyman, Dodge County, Wisconsin?
Yes 89
No 92
TOWN of LEBANON
100% of wards reporting
Town chairman
√Gregory Fredrick 273
Scott Bilgrien 127
TOWN OF RUBICON
100% of wards reporting
Town supervisor No. 2
Jeffrey M. Neu (inc.) 189
√Joel Gehring 312
Treasurer
√Damian Schmitt 300
Kayla M. Haack 162
VILLAGE OF HUSTISFORD
100% of wards reporting
Village President
√Laurie A. Kuehl 157
Michael Grant (inc.) 138
VILLAGE of NEOSHO
0% of wards reporting
Village trustee
Mike Weynand (inc.) 81
Liz Densmore (inc.) 52
Jim Villwock 62
SCHOOLS
HUSTISFORD
100% of wards reporting
School Board (one seat)
√Tracy Malterer (inc.) 463
Aaron Leitzke (write-in) 281
Referendum
Shall the Hustisford School District, Dodge County, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $300,000 per year beginning with the 2021-2022 school year and ending with the 2023-2024 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of maintaining current programs and educational opportunities and meeting current district expenses?
Yes 381
√No 491
LAKE MILLS
100% of wards reporting
Andrew Palmer 1.057
√Ken Eimers 1,140
√Brianna Behselich 1,287
WATERLOO
0% of wards reporting
Angela Byers-Krantz x
Charles Crave x
