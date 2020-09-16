OAK GROVE — A motorist was killed in a three-car crash Monday afternoon in the Dodge County Town of Oak Grove.
One of the vehicles involved was a squad car driven by Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said the Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash because of a possible conflict of interest with a Dodge County deputy involved.
The crash happened at 4:22 p.m. at County Highway A and W in the Town of Oak Grove.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash involved an older Oldsmobile sedan, a Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy squad, and a tractor trailer. Each vehicle was occupied by a lone driver.
The initial investigation indicated the driver of the Oldsmobile failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by the northbound tractor trailer, pushing the sedan into the Dodge County squad, who was waiting to turn left.
The driver of the Oldsmobile died as a result of the crash.
The sheriff’s deputy and tractor trailer driver received minor injuries, the state patrol reported.
Names are being withheld pending notification of family members.
There was no update from the Wisconsin State Patrol as of Tuesday afternoon.
