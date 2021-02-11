JEFFERSON — Following a 2020 that was certainly its strangest year ever in terms of events — or the lack thereof due to COVID-19 — the Jefferson County Fair Park will see changes in its entertainment management structure.
The Jefferson County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday evening agreed to creation of one, full-time events and operations manager position, eliminating one full-time fair park supervisor position and defunding a vacant, full-time marketing specialist position at the park.
With no discussion, the board agreed unanimously, 28-0, to the change, with Supervisors Rich Herbst and Augie Tietz absent.
The fair park’s staff is responsible for year-round event rentals and county-owned event operations that occur in more than 15 buildings, outdoor arenas and on grounds surrounding these facilities. The site measures more than 90 acres on Jefferson’s west side.
According to county officials, specific daily needs at the park include determining objectives and requirements for events, customer service and building maintenance. Some staff members must be on-call for emergencies during events.
In 2020, due to budget constraints, one full-time fair park supervisor position was defunded in the 2021 budget after being vacated due to the retirement of Roger Kylmanen. In December of 2020, the marketing specialist position became vacant following a voluntary resignation.
“Due to COVID-19, the majority of fair park events were cancelled in 2020, and marketing plans and contracts were carried over into 2021,” an executive summary of the related resolution stated. “While this significantly decreased the workload for the marketing specialist position in 2021, the continued surge of event rentals scheduled in 2021 has produced an emerging need for servicing events and managing operations.”
This led to the county fair and park event director and the county administrator recommending creation of the one, full-time events and operations manager position and eliminating the two other posts.
“These position changes will provide consistent staffing levels needed to service new events in the future, while successfully managing operations,” the executive summary stated.
In future years, according to county officials, the newly created events and operations manager position will be sustained with increased revenues from events.
The annual cost for salary and fringe benefits of the full-time events and operations manager position is $95,420, which breaks down to $73,047 for the remainder of 2021.
The savings from the vacancy and defunding of the marketing specialist position is $77,170 for salary and fringe benefits in 2021, so no portion of the tax levy is necessary to fund the change.
