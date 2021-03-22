Three aldermanic candidates took part in a forum Wednesday evening offering their thoughts on the challenges to the city’s operations, the town square project, city services and its recruitment of businesses.
The candidates included incumbent Chris Ruetten of aldermanic district No. 3 and James Romlein for aldermanic district No. 9. The two are running uncontested. In the lone contested race, voters will see political newcomer Joel Blase square off against incumbent Tom Pasch for Watertown’s Aldermanic District No. 1.
The three candidates are each running for two-year terms.
Pasch did not attend the virtual forum, but Blase did not mention his opponent’s absence Wednesday.
When asked what area in the city operation’s presents the greatest challenge to Watertown, Blase said its jobs.
“When I grew up here there were factories, storefronts and shops and when I drive through Watertown today some of the neighborhoods look like ghost towns,” Blase said. “Main Street itself looks like a ghost town.”
He said his friends, who reside in Watertown, own businesses, but have them in different cities.
“If you can streamline the fees and reduce the number of them on businesses,” Blase said, “it will help to bring businesses back and get the economy moving here.”
With Watertown’s Town Square set for completion in fall 2022, Blase was asked what additional development would he support for downtown. He said he is not in favor of another park in the city.
“If elected, I would need to talk to my constituents in my area,” he said. “I don’t agree with it (the town square). That’s why I am running, not to stop it because you can’t put the genie back in the bottle, but you can keep other genies from coming back out. It seems it was built on hopes and dreams. I would want to see pen to paper contracts before any additional city finances or policies are put in place and would develop it further.”
When Blase was told the council would make decisions regarding the Watertown Fire Department, he said the city’s fire department is stretched thin like the city’s street department.
“We have a small fire department for a very large community and the community is getting larger,” Blase said.
He mentioned possibly retrofitting an old vacant building in town to help the fire department reach neighborhoods beyond the Wis-Pak area on West Street.
“There also seems like there are times when we have an issue with firefighter retention,” Blase said.
He said his vision for Watertown in the next five years includes a bustling Main Street with shoppers walking in and out of the local stores and restaurants.
Blase said he would like to help get rid of the city’s blight, which includes the old Vulcan Iron Works and the former Watertown Metal Products plant and develop the area for to small industry and other businesses.
All three candidates participated remotely in the forum on Zoom that lasted an hour and was sponsored by the American Association of University Women and Watertown TV.
