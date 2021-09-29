HELENVILLE — Sabrina Busch may never know whose life she saved.
Earlier this year, Busch, of Helenville, stepped forward as a non-directed live kidney donor, benefiting an adult recipient from another state.
The whole idea got started when Busch heard from a friend from high school whose mother needed a kidney.
“Something in me just clicked,” Busch said. Looking into the possibility of becoming a donor, she contacted the University of Wisconsin Hospital’s transplant department.
While still in the initial stages of investigation, the friend’s mother found another match, but still Busch continued in the process of becoming a live kidney donor, agreeing to sign on as a “non-directed” donor.
That means her organ would benefit whoever would needed it once she had completed the process to qualify.
At the end of the last year, Busch began the health work-ups to determine if she’d be a good candidate to serve as a donor.
The COVID-19 pandemic slowed the process somewhat, as hospitals were dedicating a lot of their resources to individuals with the disease, but the need for transplants persisted.
On Good Friday this year, Busch finally began her first full day of testing at the University of Wisconsin Hospital transplant center. The hospital wanted to make sure that donors’ physical, mental and emotional health were good and that they had a solid support team at home to help them through the aftermath of the surgery.
Busch was approved in her first round of tests, passing all of the physicals with flying colors. And though she’s a single mom with kids at home, she did have family members in the area and beyond who were willing to take the time to assist during her recovery.
Then came more paperwork and consent forms — though officials assured her donors can back out at any time if they don’t feel they can go ahead with it.
Meanwhile, Busch learned of another friend-of-a-friend, a Milton man, who needed a new kidney.
Busch saw this as a sign and immediately applied to see if she’d be a good match. However, she said, God had other plans for her.
She didn’t come out as a match for the Milton man, but she determined to continue as an undirected donor.
Twenty-four hours after her information went up on the National Donor Registry, she had a match.
All she was told about the recipient was that it was an adult patient from Georgia. As to the person’s gender, race, or age, she has no clue.
Once she was selected as the donor for the Georgia recipient, Busch received coupons she could give to one person in need that would move them to the top of the list for a kidney from a living donor. She gave them to the Milton man — so in a way, her decision benefited him after all.
“That put me a little more at ease with the whole process,” Busch said. “Even if I never meet this person from Georgia or find out who they are, I still know I’ve been able to help someone I know.
“Living donors are rare, but receiving a living kidney is so much better than receiving one from a person who has just died,” Busch said. “It’s what I’d want for my kids should they ever be in the position to need an organ.”
Once the match was found, Busch was on a tight timeline to have the surgery.
Fortunately, she had great support from her workplace, Wern Valley Sportsmen’s Club, a Waukesha hunt club where she serves as a manager.
Her coworkers rallied behind her, accommodated the necessary time off and even organized a huge fundraiser for the “This Time Tomorrow” foundation in her honor.
“Alicia and Jeff Stoll from Stoll’s Olde 109 and Stolleys Hogg Alley and all of my customers made a great contribution to supporting me and my decision and welcomed me back after my recovery,” Busch said.
“They were amazing,” Busch said. “They were very supportive and really wanted me to take my time to do things right so I could be ‘100%’ when I returned,” Busch said.
Busch went into surgery July 21 at UW Hospital.
She could not eat and drink for a period of time ahead of the procedure and had to use a special soap.
She went into the hospital at 5:30 a.m. the day of the procedure and entered surgery at 6:30 a.m.
Since both of her kidneys were in optimal health, doctors targeted her left kidney because it’s easier to access.
The start of the process involved four small incisions, pumping up the inside of her abdomen with air so that the organ was easier to reach.
Then doctors made an incision similar to that in a C-section on the lower abdomen to remove the kidney.
Everything went smoothly and she was discharged in two days.
Meanwhile, a van was waiting outside the hospital to immediately drive the kidney to Chicago, where it was put in the cargo hold of a passenger flight to Georgia.
The recipient had surgery that evening.
“They were able to tell me that the surgery was a success and the recipient was doing well,” Busch said.
Back home, Busch faced eight weeks of recovery with graduated restrictions. She was advised to rest, not to drive for two weeks, and not to lift more than 10 pounds.
Fortunately, her kids are older (ages 16 and 10) so they could understand what their mom was going through and help to the degree that they were able.
“I couldn’t have done it without my family,” Busch said. “I’m not used to asking for help, but they were so happy to be there for me.”
Busch’s sisters, who live in Watertown and Waukesha, came by to help, and her grandmother made the trip from Indiana to stay with her in the hospital and afterward. In addition, her dad and stepmom, from Oconomowoc, kicked in by doing errands.
Busch celebrated her birthday two days after the surgery, and she said her family “made me feel so special.”
She started driving again at the end of July and returned to work in August.
Despite some discomfort, the whole experience was incredibly rewarding, Busch said.
“My experience with the UW Health transplant team was excellent and the community support I received was amazing,” she said. “Everyone I met was just so thankful for what I was doing.”
Busch said that while it’s a big step, she’d like to see more people step forward to become living donors.
“I want them to be comfortable with the process, to realize that it is possible, and if they decide to do this, they can make an incredible difference in others’ lives.
“I want to lead by example,” Busch said. “I’d love to see more people do this, but even if people can’t do something big like this, they can do something small. Every bit helps.”
Another message Busch wanted to pass along was the importance of being proactive in terms of taking care of one’s health “before it’s too late.”
“My recovery wouldn’t have gone nearly so smoothly if I weren’t in good health,” she noted.
Ultimately, Busch said she’d love to hear from the person who received her organ, noting that she sent a letter along via the hospital in case they ever did want to communicate.
But even if they don’t, that’s okay, she said. Whoever they are, she can rest easy knowing she has made their future so much brighter — and quite likely, a whole lot longer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.