The temperature gauge hit 100 degrees in Wisconsin Tuesday, but not in Watertown.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the mercury topped 100 degrees in La Crosse.
In Watertown Tuesday, the temperature hit 89 degrees with a 95 heat index, which is an index that combines air temperature and relative humidity, National Weather Service Meteorologist Paul Collar said.
He said other hot spots Tuesday included Kenosha at 94 degrees followed by 93 degrees recorded at Mitchell International Airport. Collar said Fond du Lac hit 91 and Racine reached 89 degrees, respectively.
“It’s air you can wear,” Collar said. “This is the time of the year we get the hottest temperatures. July and August are prime months for this hot and humid weather.”
Collar said it may be hot, but admitted he’s not a fan of winter weather.
“At least, it’s not December or January,” he said.
He said Tuesday the National Weather Service is watching some thunderstorms in the western and northern portions of the state, which could possibly drop south and hit Dodge and Jefferson counties today and Thursday.
“For the next couple of days we are looking at highs in the 70s with lows in the upper 60s,” Collar said, “but we really need the rain, which we can expect to start today and into Thursday. The storms are moving east and not south, but it can still happen and stuff can pop off and hopefully you’ll see rain.”
He said the NWS is not predicting temperatures into the solid 80s until next Tuesday.
“We will get some needed relief and rain over the next few days,” he said.
