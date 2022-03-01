JEFFERSON — A jury trial that had been set to begin Monday in the case of a 49-year-old Fort Atkinson woman charged in Jefferson County Circuit Court with killing a dog that she was training has been rescheduled.
The jury trial that was to have started Monday for Tammy S. Flemming has been reset for June 6 at 8:30 a.m. after her attorney, Teri Strohscheim, made a request to withdraw from the case. A status conference will precede the trial on May 31.
In December of 2021, Flemming entered a plea of not guilty to one count of mistreatment of an animal causing death. The charge is a felony that is punishable by a fine of up to $10,000, and three years and six months in jail.
Flemming allegedly abused a dog named Cooper, causing his death on Sept. 11, 2020 in Fort Atkinson, according to prosecutors from the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office.
A criminal complaint in the matter stated that, on Sept. 11, 2020, Fort Atkinson Police Officer Adam Lawrence spoke with Cooper’s owner. The woman told him that the 8-month-old dog was being trained at Herman’s Hangout in Fort Atkinson and that she had received a call from the dog trainer there, Flemming, who told her that Cooper had died.
The dog owner said that Flemming told her that she had pushed Cooper too far and that she “messed up.”
Lawrence then went to Herman’s Hangout and spoke with Flemming.
“Tammy stated that she was doing her final training for the night with Cooper at approximately 10:30 p.m.,” the complaint said. “She had Cooper on a choker chain. She stated the way she trains is by a method called, ‘release of pressure,’ which means the dog will decide how much pressure is applied to achieve compliance.”
The complaint stated that, under the method used by Flemming, it is common for a dog to yelp, or react when using a choker chain.
“That is when they know to relieve the pressure,” the complaint stated. “Cooper had been with Tammy for four weeks and had been doing very well on the choker chain. During this time, Tammy was asking Cooper to sit, but he was in a ‘power struggle’ with Tammy and had begun ‘fighting’ her by thrashing his head back and forth. This caused Tammy to continue with pressure on the chain.”
Flemming told Lawrence this was a command that Cooper had successfully demonstrated many times before.
A necropsy was performed on the dog by veterinarian Philip N. Bochsler at the University of Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Lab. Bochsler produced a report indicating findings in the case were consistent with strangulation.
